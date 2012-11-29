Overview -- U.S. newspaper publisher The McClatchy Co. has proposed the issuance of $750 million privately placed Rule 144A first-lien senior secured notes due 2022. -- We expect proceeds will be used to fund the tender of $700 million of its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2017. -- We are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating to the notes, with a '2' recovery rating, and affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will be able to maintain an adequate margin of compliance with its leverage covenant, despite the secular decline in print advertising revenues. Rating Action On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' issue-level rating to The McClatchy Co.'s proposed $750 million senior secured notes due 2022 (one notch above the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned the notes a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. All existing ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, are affirmed. Issue proceeds will be used to fund the tender of $700 million of its $846 million 11.5% senior secured notes due 2017 and related call premium. The transaction slightly increases debt leverage, though it extends the bulk of 2017 maturities and reduces interest expense. Pro forma total debt was roughly $1.6 billion as of Sept. 23, 2012. Rationale The corporate credit rating on Sacramento, Calif.-based The McClatchy Co. reflects high leverage, ongoing revenue declines due to the shift of news consumption and advertising to digital media, and the company's exposure to weak economic conditions. Standard & Poor's anticipates that credit measures will gradually deteriorate because of continued secular pressure on the business, despite efforts at cost restructuring and development of new digital revenue. The company has a "highly leveraged" financial profile, according to our criteria, because of its high ratio of debt to EBITDA, and our expectation of rising leverage and declining discretionary cash flow over the next few years. McClatchy is the third-largest newspaper publisher in the U.S. in circulation, with a portfolio of 30 daily newspapers in six regions. The company's minority equity investments largely consist of stakes in two growing online companies: 15% in CareerBuilder LLC, in the employment sector, and, in the auto sector, 25.6% of Classified Ventures LLC. The company has received dividends from its Internet equity investments since 2010. The company's publications generally have limited direct competition from other newspapers, but face a long-term decline in advertising market share to online media. We also expect circulation will continue to decline for the foreseeable future, reflecting increasing consumer use of the Internet and other media for news and information. About one-third of revenues are generated in California and Florida, where until recently weak real estate market conditions had a severe effect on operations. The company has a small base of digital ad revenues, which accounts for 23% of total ad revenues in the third quarter of 2012 versus 21% in the same period last year. Its digital operations compete in a fragmented online advertising market, and we believe the slow growth in digital ad revenues will not offset continued high-single-digit percent declines in print advertising revenues. Under our base case scenario, we expect that revenues will decline at a mid- to high-single-digit percent rate and EBITDA could decline at a low-teens percentage pace because of continued weak newspaper ad demand over the balance of 2012 and in 2013. The EBITDA margin is likely to contract over the long term despite additional cost cuts, which we believe will be increasingly difficult to realize. Still, margins are higher than those of its newspaper peers as the company has fewer underperforming newspapers and a largely nonunion employee base. Third-quarter revenue and EBITDA declined 4.2% and 12.7%, respectively, as a result of a 5.4% drop in advertising revenues. Circulation revenue declined 2.0% as price increases did not compensate for declining circulation. The EBITDA margin improved to 28.7% for the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012, from 27.6% over the prior 12 months, largely due to cost reductions. Pro forma for the transaction, lease and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA, adjusted for dividends from minority equity stakes, increased to 5.9x from an actual level of 5.4x for the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012. Debt leverage had remained stable over the past year as proceeds from the $236 million May 2011 sale of the company's Miami facility were used to make a $163 million contribution to its pension plan and reduce debt, more than offsetting declining EBITDA. Pro forma for the refinancing, lease and pension-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense improved to 2.4x for the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012, from 2.1x over the prior 12 months due to lower interest expense. We believe that the company's debt leverage (adjusted for operating leases, underfunded pension obligations, and dividends) could rise to the low-6x area at year-end 2012 and further increase to mid-6x by 2013, with declining EBITDA more than outweighing debt reduction. We associate leverage above 5x with a highly leveraged financial profile, based on our criteria. We expect lease and pension-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest around 2x in 2012 and the mid-to-high-1x range for 2013, with lower EBITDA overshadowing the benefit of lower interest expense resulting from debt reduction. Discretionary cash flow was roughly $135 million for the period, representing a 40% conversion of EBITDA, up from 30% over the prior 12 months. We expect the company will report a decline in discretionary cash flow for 2012 to roughly $125 million in 2012 and $100 million in 2013 due to higher capital spending to build a new plant in Miami. We also expect that discretionary cash flow will decline to roughly one-third of EBITDA in 2012 and to one-quarter in 2013. Liquidity McClatchy's liquidity position is adequate for the next 12 months, in our view. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions and factors: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% to 20%. -- Compliance with the debt leverage covenant would survive a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA over the upcoming 12 months. -- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks over the upcoming 12 months. Liquidity sources include our expectation of continued moderate discretionary cash flow and availability under the proposed $75 million revolving credit facility, which had pro forma borrowings of $28 million as of Sept. 23, 2012. The commitments under the current facility now can be used only for the issuance of standby letters of credit, which totaled $36 million as of Sept. 23, 2012. The company's pro forma leverage covenant, as calculated by the proposed revolving credit agreement, now includes dividends from minority ownership stakes. Leverage on this basis stood at 4.54x as of Sept. 23, 2012, providing a 25% margin of compliance with its leverage covenant of 6.25x. The covenant has its final stepdown to 6.0x in March 2013. We believe the margin of compliance will continue to remain adequate, at least over the next couple of years, as debt reduction and modest growth in minority dividends will partially offset operating weakness. Near-to-medium-term debt maturities are modest, and consist of the $66 million 4.625% debentures due November 2014, which we expect will be serviced through discretionary cash flow. The company does not have subsequent maturities until 2017, when $432 million of pro forma debt matures. We also expect the company will continue to repurchase some of its other long-term debt on the open market, helping to provide an adequate measure of compliance with its leverage covenant. Recovery analysis For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on McClatchy, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will be able to maintain total lease and pension-adjusted debt to EBITDA below 7x despite the ongoing secular decline in print advertising revenue, and that the margin of compliance with its leverage covenant will remain adequate. We could downgrade McClatchy to 'CCC+' if we become convinced the pace of ad revenue declines will accelerate to a low-double-digit percent rate, the margin of compliance with its leverage covenant will narrow to under 10%, or discretionary cash flow will become minimal. For an upgrade to 'B', which we consider a remote possibility, we would look for a significant moderation in newspaper revenue declines, solid growth in online advertising, maintenance of adjusted leverage below 4.5x, and refinancing of the remainder of 2017 debt maturities. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed The McClatchy Co. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/NR New Rating The McClatchy Co. Senior Secured US$750 mil sr secd nts due 2022 B Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Affirmed The McClatchy Co. Senior Secured US$125 mil extended revolving credit B fac bank ln due 07/01/2013 Recovery Rating 2 US$875 mil 11.50% sr secd nts due B 02/15/2017 Recovery Rating 2 Knight Ridder Inc. Senior Unsecured US$100 mil 7.15% deb due 11/01/2027 CCC Recovery Rating 6 US$200 mil 4.625% nts due 11/01/2014 CCC Recovery Rating 6 US$300 mil 6.875% deb due CCC 03/15/2029 Recovery Rating 6 US$400 mil 5.75% nts due 09/01/2017 CCC Recovery Rating 6