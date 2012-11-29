OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'BBB (sf)' ratings to the $700 million senior secured notes
series 2012-1 issued by Icon Brand Holdings LLC, Icon DE Intermediate Holdings
LLC, Icon DE Holdings LLC, and Icon NY Holdings LLC (the co-issuers) (see
list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by
securitized trademarks and license agreements, certain joint-venture
interests, and other securitized intellectual property (IP) assets, including
the right to receive payments in connection therewith.
The ratings reflect our view of
-- The strength of the Iconix brands, the likelihood for the brands to
survive through a bankruptcy of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (Iconix), and the
brands' resulting capacity to continue to generate sufficient cash flows from
business operations, provided that adequate servicing remains in place.
-- Iconix's business risk profile.
-- The projected cash flows supporting the notes.
-- A reserve account funded with three months of interest expense, a
letter of credit, or both, and the servicer's obligation to make interest and
collateral protection advances to the extent deemed recoverable.
-- The transaction's legal and payment structures.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Icon Brand Holdings LLC, Icon DE Intermediate Holdings LLC, Icon DE Holdings
LLC, Icon NY Holdings LLC - Series 2012-1
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)(i)
A-1 BBB (sf) 100
A-2 BBB (sf) 600
(i)The notional for the class A-2 notes on the closing date is $600 million.
An additional issuance of up to $400 million of the class A-2 notes may occur
within three years of the closing date, subject to the satisfaction of certain
conditions. Our analysis assumes the entire $1 billion of class A-2 notes is
issued at close.