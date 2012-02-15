(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'CCC' rating on Nuveen Investments Inc.'s $500 million second-lien term loan due in 2019. Nuveen will use proceeds to repay its existing (unrated) second-lien term loan due in 2015. At the same time, the company is seeking to extend $500 million of the $1.1 billion first-lien term loan from 2014 to 2017. In completing these transactions, Nuveen will pay a $30 million call premium on the existing second-lien term loan. To meet this call premium and other expenses, the company will use cash on the balance sheet and its revolving credit facility. Although these transactions extend debt maturities, total debt will still exceed $4.1 billion, a heavy burden that weighs on the ratings on Nuveen. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004 RATINGS LIST Nuveen Investments Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- New Rating Nuveen Investments Inc. $500 mil. second-lien loan due 2019 CCC Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Charles D Rauch, New York (1) 212-438-7401;

