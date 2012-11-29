Overview
-- U.S.-based Hudson Products Holdings' is refinancing its first-lien
credit facilities. The company plans to put in place a $190 million first-lien
term loan and a $25 million revolving credit facility.
-- As part of the transaction, Hudson's $80 million of senior
subordinated notes will be converted into equity, resulting in an improved
capital structure.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating to the proposed $190
million first-lien term loan. The recovery rating is '3'. We are affirming our
'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's
air-cooled heat exchanger (ACHE) business will continue to improve in 2013.
Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
corporate credit rating on Hudson Products Holdings Inc. (Hudson). The outlook
is stable.
At the same time, we assigned Hudson's $190 million first lien term loan our
'B-' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our
expectations for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a default.
Rationale
The ratings on Hudson Products Holdings Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's
assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "highly leveraged"
financial risk. The ratings incorporate the company's exposure to cyclical and
competitive end markets, limited scale of operations, and its relatively small
size. The ratings also reflect Hudson's improved capital structure and its
"adequate" liquidity.
We view Hudson's business risk as "vulnerable", Although Hudson maintains a
leading market position as a manufacturer of axial-flow fans and air-cooled
heat exchangers, its markets are somewhat focused and the company can face
considerable pricing pressures in some of its business lines. A key driver for
the credit is its ACHE business which represented approximately half of
last-12-month (LTM) revenue as of Sept. 30, 2012.
The company's fan business and its aftermarket products and sales (which
consist of both ACHE and fans) provide some cash flow stability and represent
approximately half of LTM revenue.
While the company's fan business and aftermarket business provide some
stability, the company's ACHE business tends to be very volatile.
Approximately half of ACHE sales will be derived from the volatile refining
industry in 2012. In addition, in 2010 and 2011, the company's ACHE business
was very weak due to weak conditions in the very volatile, North American
refining, petrochemical and power infrastructure industries. As a result of
minimal backlog and limited visibility during the down turn, ACHE pricing
weakened significantly. In addition, the company struggled trying to expand
market share internationally. Specifically, the company faced increased
competition from Korean ACHE manufacturers in the Middle East markets. As a
result, Hudson's ACHE business did not contribute significantly to EBITDA
generation from 2010-2011. However, the company expects its end market mix to
change over time as liquefied natural gas (LNG) gas compression and oil sands
end markets become an increasingly larger portion of the company's sales.
Indeed, in 2012, the company has seen improvement in its North American ACHE
business due to healthy activity in LNG, oil sands and gas production end
markets. The more favorable supply and demand balance in North America has
resulted in better pricing on projects. We believe that the company's ACHE
business will continue to perform slightly better in 2013 due to growth in end
markets including oil sands and LNG. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company's
backlog was $130 million, up from $95 million at year end 2011. Still, given
Hudson's small scale and focused product lines, Hudson remains exposed to
competition from lower cost manufacturing regions, especially in international
markets and cyclical and volatile end markets.
We view Hudson's financial risk as "highly levered", reflecting its high
(although improved) debt leverage. Total debt to EBITDA was a very aggressive
8.3x (which includes our classification of preferred equity as debt) on Sept.
30, 2012. Pro forma for the transaction, Hudson's total debt to LTM EBITDA is
6.5x, though it is still considered very aggressive. As part of the proposed
transaction, Hudson's remaining $79.7 million of senior subordinated debt will
be converted into common equity, which will effectively de-lever the company's
balance sheet. With respect to our assessment of the company's highly levered
financial risk profile, we note the company is owned by private equity. While
the owners have supported the company in the past by injecting funds to
receive covenant amendments, we believe the equity owners could seek financial
transactions that could result in additional leverage on the company.
Our financial risk profile also incorporates the company's "adequate"
liquidity and our estimate that it will fund capital spending and working
capital investment through internal cash generation in 2013. Assuming 2013
revenue growth of approximately 9% and EBITDA margins of approximately 20%, we
project that Hudson will generate approximately $45 million of EBITDA in 2013.
We believe the majority of growth in revenue and EBITDA will come from the
company's ACHE business. Funds from operations of approximately $25 million in
2013 should cover anticipated capital spending and working capital investment
in 2013 of $5 million, which is similar to our estimate for 2012. We expect
the company to generate approximately $20 million in free operating cash flow
in 2013.
Given our expectation of EBITDA generation in 2013, we anticipate that
leverage will be very aggressive, likely in the mid 5x range (which includes
our classification of preferred equity as debt).
Liquidity
At close of the proposed transaction, we expect the company to have cash on
hand of approximately $13 million. The company will also have full
availability on its new $25 million revolver, which will mature in 2017.
We believe that Hudson has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in
the near term. Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include FFO of
approximately $25 million and full availability on the company's proposed $25
million revolver. Primary uses of liquidity include debt maturities and
capital spending. The company will have maturities of $1.9 million per year
from 2013 to 2016 on its proposed term loan, which matures in 2017. The
company also has very low maintenance capital expenditures of about $1 million
per year. However, we expect capital expenditures will total approximately $5
million in 2013.
We expect the company's senior secured credit facility to have a maximum
consolidated net leverage ratio (net of not more than $20 million of cash). We
expect the company to be in compliance with this covenant over the outlook
period.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Hudson to be published on RatingsDirect following this release.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Hudson's credit metrics will
improve over the coming year, while maintaining adequate liquidity. We could
revise the outlook to negative if liquidity weakens to below $10 million. A
positive rating action is currently unlikely given our assessment of the
company's business profile. However, we would consider a positive rating
action if the company considerably improves the size, scale and scope of its
operations while maintaining debt leverage below 6.0x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Hudson Products Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
Senior Secured B-
Recovery Rating 3
New Rating
Hudson Products Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured
US$190 mil term bank ln due 2017 B-
Recovery Rating 3
