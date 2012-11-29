Overview -- U.S.-based Hudson Products Holdings' is refinancing its first-lien credit facilities. The company plans to put in place a $190 million first-lien term loan and a $25 million revolving credit facility. -- As part of the transaction, Hudson's $80 million of senior subordinated notes will be converted into equity, resulting in an improved capital structure. -- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating to the proposed $190 million first-lien term loan. The recovery rating is '3'. We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's air-cooled heat exchanger (ACHE) business will continue to improve in 2013. Rating Action On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on Hudson Products Holdings Inc. (Hudson). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned Hudson's $190 million first lien term loan our 'B-' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectations for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a default. Rationale The ratings on Hudson Products Holdings Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the company's exposure to cyclical and competitive end markets, limited scale of operations, and its relatively small size. The ratings also reflect Hudson's improved capital structure and its "adequate" liquidity. We view Hudson's business risk as "vulnerable", Although Hudson maintains a leading market position as a manufacturer of axial-flow fans and air-cooled heat exchangers, its markets are somewhat focused and the company can face considerable pricing pressures in some of its business lines. A key driver for the credit is its ACHE business which represented approximately half of last-12-month (LTM) revenue as of Sept. 30, 2012. The company's fan business and its aftermarket products and sales (which consist of both ACHE and fans) provide some cash flow stability and represent approximately half of LTM revenue. While the company's fan business and aftermarket business provide some stability, the company's ACHE business tends to be very volatile. Approximately half of ACHE sales will be derived from the volatile refining industry in 2012. In addition, in 2010 and 2011, the company's ACHE business was very weak due to weak conditions in the very volatile, North American refining, petrochemical and power infrastructure industries. As a result of minimal backlog and limited visibility during the down turn, ACHE pricing weakened significantly. In addition, the company struggled trying to expand market share internationally. Specifically, the company faced increased competition from Korean ACHE manufacturers in the Middle East markets. As a result, Hudson's ACHE business did not contribute significantly to EBITDA generation from 2010-2011. However, the company expects its end market mix to change over time as liquefied natural gas (LNG) gas compression and oil sands end markets become an increasingly larger portion of the company's sales. Indeed, in 2012, the company has seen improvement in its North American ACHE business due to healthy activity in LNG, oil sands and gas production end markets. The more favorable supply and demand balance in North America has resulted in better pricing on projects. We believe that the company's ACHE business will continue to perform slightly better in 2013 due to growth in end markets including oil sands and LNG. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company's backlog was $130 million, up from $95 million at year end 2011. Still, given Hudson's small scale and focused product lines, Hudson remains exposed to competition from lower cost manufacturing regions, especially in international markets and cyclical and volatile end markets. We view Hudson's financial risk as "highly levered", reflecting its high (although improved) debt leverage. Total debt to EBITDA was a very aggressive 8.3x (which includes our classification of preferred equity as debt) on Sept. 30, 2012. Pro forma for the transaction, Hudson's total debt to LTM EBITDA is 6.5x, though it is still considered very aggressive. As part of the proposed transaction, Hudson's remaining $79.7 million of senior subordinated debt will be converted into common equity, which will effectively de-lever the company's balance sheet. With respect to our assessment of the company's highly levered financial risk profile, we note the company is owned by private equity. While the owners have supported the company in the past by injecting funds to receive covenant amendments, we believe the equity owners could seek financial transactions that could result in additional leverage on the company. Our financial risk profile also incorporates the company's "adequate" liquidity and our estimate that it will fund capital spending and working capital investment through internal cash generation in 2013. Assuming 2013 revenue growth of approximately 9% and EBITDA margins of approximately 20%, we project that Hudson will generate approximately $45 million of EBITDA in 2013. We believe the majority of growth in revenue and EBITDA will come from the company's ACHE business. Funds from operations of approximately $25 million in 2013 should cover anticipated capital spending and working capital investment in 2013 of $5 million, which is similar to our estimate for 2012. We expect the company to generate approximately $20 million in free operating cash flow in 2013. Given our expectation of EBITDA generation in 2013, we anticipate that leverage will be very aggressive, likely in the mid 5x range (which includes our classification of preferred equity as debt). Liquidity At close of the proposed transaction, we expect the company to have cash on hand of approximately $13 million. The company will also have full availability on its new $25 million revolver, which will mature in 2017. We believe that Hudson has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term. Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include FFO of approximately $25 million and full availability on the company's proposed $25 million revolver. Primary uses of liquidity include debt maturities and capital spending. The company will have maturities of $1.9 million per year from 2013 to 2016 on its proposed term loan, which matures in 2017. The company also has very low maintenance capital expenditures of about $1 million per year. However, we expect capital expenditures will total approximately $5 million in 2013. We expect the company's senior secured credit facility to have a maximum consolidated net leverage ratio (net of not more than $20 million of cash). We expect the company to be in compliance with this covenant over the outlook period. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Hudson to be published on RatingsDirect following this release. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Hudson's credit metrics will improve over the coming year, while maintaining adequate liquidity. We could revise the outlook to negative if liquidity weakens to below $10 million. A positive rating action is currently unlikely given our assessment of the company's business profile. However, we would consider a positive rating action if the company considerably improves the size, scale and scope of its operations while maintaining debt leverage below 6.0x. Temporary telephone contact numbers: Stephen Scovotti (347-839-0615); Marc Bromberg (347-573-0897) Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Hudson Products Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured B- Recovery Rating 3 New Rating Hudson Products Holdings Inc. Senior Secured US$190 mil term bank ln due 2017 B- Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.