Nov 29 - Fitch believes recent national increases in previously owned home
sales and reductions in the inventory of homes indicate the recovery in the
residential real estate market is continuing. But regional differences are
important, and meaningful improvement is likely to be hampered by the
foreclosure process in some states and regional unemployment rates. Existing
homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.79 million units in
October, a 10.9% increase over the previous 12 months. There was also a decline
in the number of homes for sale. According to the National Association of
Realtors, the inventory of homes has dropped by 22% over the past 12 months.
In our view, these encouraging statistics reflect important regional
distinctions in the foreclosure process some states employ. The judicial process
governing liquidations in states, including New Jersey and New York, may add
more than six months to the timeline. While home prices in those states fell
less than in many others during the downturn, both have seen prices erode in the
past year.
Nationally, tight residential lending practices must be loosened before a
meaningful recovery can take root. While tight underwriting practices were
appropriate after the collapse in the subprime mortgage market, at a speech last
week, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said "it seems likely at this point
that the pendulum has swung too far the other way, and that overly tight lending
standards may now be preventing creditworthy borrowers from buying homes,
thereby slowing the revival in housing and impeding the economic recovery."
We also believe a recovery in residential real estate prices will require many
regional unemployment rates to improve more quickly than they are currently. On
Nov. 20, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics released unemployment data showing
the Pacific region continued to report the highest jobless rate at 9.5%, while
the lowest was the West North Central at 5.6%. Just two of the regions reported
statistically significant unemployment rate changes. The rate in the South fell
by 0.2% and the West by 0.1%.
