Nov 29 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Midstream Services and
MLPsNov 29 - Fitch Ratings expects the Outlook for pipelines, midstream, and
master limited partnership (MLP) segments of the North American energy and
natural resources industry to remain Stable in 2013.
Fitch forecasts natural gas pipelines and MLPs will generate stable operating
performance and financial credit measures during 2013. Key short-term issues
include flat basis differentials and low gas prices, which may limit incentives
to ship gas. However, this is offset by the predominance of capacity-reservation
contacts, which limits the pipelines' sensitivity to the impacts of commodity
prices. On a longer-term basis, recontracting risk is an issue for underutilized
systems. Issuer liquidity is generally solid with manageable maturity schedules,
and event risk being the factor most likely to cause a change in outlook.
Credit stability in the crude oil and refined product pipeline segment is driven
by modest volume growth and the FERC annual inflation adjusted tariff increases.
Despite weakness in U.S. refined product demand, the continuing growth of
interior shale and Canadian-based liquids is expected to provide selective
growth opportunities for the sector. A scenario of weak economic growth could
change Fitch's Outlook to negative but is not viewed as likely.
For the midstream services and MLPs segment, Fitch expects continued growth in
midstream fractionation, transportation and storage capacity, despite potential
price volatility and weakness, particularly for natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Midstream operators have favorable capital market conditions and access.
Issuers within Fitch's portfolio enter 2013 with favorable liquidity and
maturity profiles. Exposure to spot commodity prices is a concern, as the glut
in NGLs supply brought about by the ramp up in shale activity has weighed on
spot processing economics. Exposure to this issue varies on a case-by-case basis
and depends on contract mix, hedging programs, and ratings headroom, among other
factors.
