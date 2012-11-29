Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' the rating on the
following revenue bonds issued on behalf of Air Force Villages, Texas:
--$47,159,257 Tarrant County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation
(TX) (Air Force Village Obligated Group Project) fixed-rate revenue bonds series
2009;
--$65,436,641 Tarrant County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation
(TX) (Air Force Village Obligated Group Project) retirement facilities revenue
bonds series 2007
.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
SECURITY
Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the obligated
group. A first mortgage and a fully funded debt service provide additional
security for the bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LOW OCCUPANCY CONTINUES TO PRESSURE OPERATIONS: The rating downgrade reflects
AFV's diminished financial profile as persistently lower than budgeted
independent living (IL) and skilled nursing (SNF) occupancy rates have blunted
resident service revenue growth and negatively impacted profitability and debt
service coverage.
WEAK PROFITABILITY: Profitability declined further in fiscal 2012 despite strong
cost control measures as AFV posted operating ratios and margins that are
unfavorable compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category medians. While profitability
through the three-month interim period (ended Sept. 30, 2012) improved, this was
largely due to the strong cost saving measures.
HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Maximum annual debt service (MADS) accounted for 22.9% of
total revenue, which is high compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 12%.
Further, MADS coverage by fiscal 2012 turnover entrance fees was a weak 0.9x,
compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 2.0x. Fitch's MADS calculation
incorporates AFV's outstanding bank loans.
MIXED LIQUIDITY: While liquidity relative to expenses is good for the rating
category, cash to debt is low.
NEW MARKETING CAMPAIGN: AFV has recently changed its bylaws to expand
eligibility beyond retired military officers to include honorably-discharged
former officers. Concurrently, AFV is launching a new marketing campaign, both
locally and nationally, to increase awareness of its brand and various service
offerings and is stepping up its efforts to market to all branches of the
military and to parents and grandparents of military officers.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
SHORT-TERM DEBT MATURING 2015: AFV has a bank loan that matures in 2015 and the
failure to refinance could result in downward rating pressure as $20 million
matures in January 2015.
CREDIT PROFILE
Pressured Profitability
Financial results for fiscal 2012 were adversely affected by the low IL and SNF
occupancy rates. The lower than budgeted rates blunted resident service revenue
growth and weakened profitability. Further, profitability was negatively
impacted by increased interest and depreciation expenses related to the
completion of AFV's Building On Success (BOS) construction projects. As a
result, AFV's operating ratio worsened to 108% for fiscal 2012, up from 101.5%
for the prior year. While net operating margin improved slightly to 3.8% from
2.2% due to strong cost control measures, it remains weak for the rating
category when compared to Fitch's median of 9.5%.
Through the interim period, profitability improved due to management's strong
focus on resident service expense reductions in the face of lower-than budgeted
SNF and IL occupancy rates. SNF occupancy, in particular, led to a revenue
shortfall of $396 thousand while IL revenue was just $39 thousand ahead of
budget. Overall, operating ratio and net operating margin improved to 100.6% and
12.1%, respectively.
IL & SNF Occupancy Rates Lag Budget
IL occupancy is low and has declined to 75% at June 30, 2012 from 82% at June
30, 2011. Through the interim period, IL occupancy was 76% and is still below
budget of 78%. Similarly, occupancy at AFV's new 80-bed SNF declined to 85% at
June 30, 2012 from 92% in the old SNF at June 30, 2011. Though occupancy
increased to 89% at Sept. 30, 2012, it remains well below budget of 94%.
Occupancy rates at AFV's other offerings (Assisted Living and Memory Care) are
stable and are at or above budget.
High Debt Burden
As of Sept. 30, 2012, AFV had $133.5 million in long-term debt outstanding,
including $112.6 million in fixed-rate revenue bonds. AFV has $20.9 million in
two revolving lines of credit outstanding, which are in variable-rate mode
(prime rate plus a spread) and mature in January 2015. The loans begin
amortizing in February 2013 with a balance of $20 million due in January 2015.
Management is exploring various financing options to fix out these loans.
Maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $10.2 million, which includes the
amortization of the line of credit, accounted for 22.9% of total revenue for
fiscal 2012 (20.9% for the interim). This is very high compared to Fitch's 'BBB'
category median of 12%. MADS coverage by fiscal 2012 net turnover entrance fees
fell to 0.9x from 1.1x. The weakening coverage reflects lower-than-budgeted net
entrance fee receipts in fiscal 2012. AFV's bond covenant calculation for debt
service coverage resulted in 1.3x for fiscal 2012. Coverage through the interim
period strengthened to 1.4x, though largely due to $1 million in contributions
received through the first quarter.
Mixed Liquidity
While liquidity relative to expenses is good for the rating category, cash to
debt is low. At Sept. 30, 2012, AFV had $41.7 million in unrestricted cash and
investments, equating to 395 days cash on hand and 31.4% cash to debt, compared
to Fitch' respective 'BBB' category medians of 369 days and 50.9%. Liquidity
fell in fiscal 2012 and through the interim period due to cash spending on AFV's
capital projects and due to a significant increase in interest expense
associated with completion of these projects.
New Marketing Strategy
With the completion of its BOS construction projects, AFV is challenged in
ramping up fill-up of its IL units on its campuses, especially the new 36-unit
Hill Residences (The Hills) whose occupancy rate is a mere 39% to date. In a bid
to bolster occupancy, AFV has launched a new marketing campaign, headed by a new
marketing director. The new campaign incorporates both local and national events
intended to enhance exposure and brand recognition amongst retired and former
military officers, their parents and grandparents. Additionally, AFV has revised
its bylaws to expand eligibility to former honorably-discharged military
officers.
Stable Outlook
The Outlook revision to Stable from Negative reflects Fitch's expectation that
AFV will succeed in its new marketing efforts and begin bolstering occupancy. In
the meantime, Fitch expects management to maintain its cost control vigilance to
shore up profitability and improve debt service coverage. The failure to achieve
this could result in further downward rating pressure.
About the Organization
Air Force Villages, Inc. currently operates two type-B continuing care
retirement communities located in San Antonio, TX. The communities combined
consist of 748 ILUs, 57 assisted living units, 72 Alzheimer's beds, and 136
skilled nursing beds. In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, Air Force
Villages, Inc. had total revenues of approximately $43.2 million.