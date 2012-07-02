U.S.-based taxable bond funds add cash for 8th straight week -Lipper
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Investors added cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds for an eighth consecutive week, moving $4 billion into the funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
July 2 Moody's disclosures on credit ratings of Comstock Resources (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Investors added cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds for an eighth consecutive week, moving $4 billion into the funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* OPEC/non-OPEC show 86 pct compliance with cuts in Jan -sources (Updates with settlement prices, new compliance data)
* Crude futures rally on surprise drop in U.S. crude inventory