-- Standard & Poor's still considers SJM a "strategically important"
subsidiary of its ultimate parent, which provides a net-worth maintenance
agreement that SJM's policyholders enforce.
-- We are affirming our 'A-' financial strength global scale rating on SJM.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that SJM will continue to benefit
from the support of its ultimate parent through the net-worth maintenance
agreement and the parent's important role within SJM's reinsurance program.
Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' global-scale
financial strength rating on Sompo Japan Insurance de Mexico S. A. de C. V.
(SJM), a subsidiary of NKSJ group. The outlook is stable. Today's rating action
is a part of our regular review. The financial strength rating on SJM reflects
its strategic importance to its parent company, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (SJI;
AA-/Watch Neg/--). The rating also incorporates SJI's support of the subsidiary
through its net-worth maintenance agreement that its policyholders enforce. The
company's strong capitalization and its conservative underwriting and investment
standards, which it adopts from its parent, also support the rating. SJM's
stand-alone business position, its high concentration in certain products, and
its small client base offset these strengths.
Mexico's current economic atmosphere, which is characterized by low interest
rates and high volatility in foreign exchange rates (which pressure SJM's
financial income), and uncertainly surrounding the global economic outlook, also
constrain the rating. SJM's capitalization is very strong. According to our
risk-based capital model, its capital redundancy is consistent with the 'AAA'
rating level. This is congruent with the group's corporate strategy, which is
focused on maintaining its subsidiaries' capitalization at very strong levels.
In the future, we expect that capitalization will remain at these levels through
a 100% profit retention policy and its reinsurance program, which allows the
company to protect its capital from catastrophic losses. Any further rating
actions would depend on any changes in SJM's strategic importance to SJI or any
changes to the sovereign ratings on Mexico.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)