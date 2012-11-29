Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its long-term 'AAA' rating to DWS Municipal Income Trust's series 2015 municipal term preferred shares (MTPS shares) and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust's series 2015 MTPS shares. At the same time, we are withdrawing our ratings on the series A and series D ratings from DWS Municipal Income Trust because the securities were fully redeemed on Nov. 20, 2012. Lastly, we affirmed our ratings on series B, C, D and E for DWS Municipal Income Trust and series T for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust due to partial redemptions. The new ratings on the preferred shares reflect our assessment of the likelihood that the series 2015 liquidation preference and dividends for the respective transactions will be paid if the fund's portfolio assets are liquidated. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities, Aug. 31, 2010 -- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End Leveraged Funds, Dec. 19, 2002 RATINGS ASSIGNED Transaction Series Rating DWS Municipal Income Trust 2015 AAA DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust 2015 AAA RATING ACTIONS Rating Transaction Series To From DWS Municipal Income Trust A NR AAA DWS Municipal Income Trust B AAA AAA DWS Municipal Income Trust C AAA AAA DWS Municipal Income Trust D NR AAA DWS Municipal Income Trust E AAA AAA DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust T AAA AAA DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust B NR AAA