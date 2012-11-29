Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the
following Northampton County Industrial Authority bonds, issued on behalf of
Morningstar Senior Living (MSL):
--$30 million revenue bonds, series 2012.
The bonds are expected to price the week of December 10 via negotiation, and
will be used to refund existing indebtedness, fund various capital projects,
fund a debt service reserve, and pay costs of issuance.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds will be secured by a pledge of gross revenues, a first mortgage lien,
and a debt service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Post issuance, the series 2012 issuance will comprise
MSL's debt burden, with related metrics which are in line with Fitch's 'BBB'
category medians. Pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) will equal nearly
$2.2 million, or 11.2% of fiscal 2012 revenues. MSL covered pro forma MADS at
2.1x including turnover entrance fees, and 1.0x by revenue only in fiscal 2012.
STEADY PROFITABILITY: Since 2008, MSL has averaged a 20% adjusted net operating
margin and a 96.1 operating ratio; both comparable to Fitch's 'BBB' category
medians of 20.3% and 97.2, respectively. This is particularly healthy for a type
A contract facility, indicating efficient operations and less reliance on
entrance fees to meet debt service requirements.
CONSISTENT OCCUPANCY: Occupancy across all MSL's units has averaged 93% from
2008-2012, despite increasing independent living unit (ILU) turnover and the
impact from the recession and weakened housing market.
STABLE COMPETITIVE POSITION: While competitive, service area characteristics are
generally favorable, including a stabilized housing market, higher than average
income levels, and lower than average poverty rates. Further, MSL's reputation
for high-quality nursing care and competitive fees has bolstered its market
position.
MODEST LIQUIDITY: MSL has adequate balance sheet metrics for the rating
category. At fiscal year end June 30, 2012 MSL had $14.1 million in unrestricted
cash and investments, equal to 303.1 days of cash on hand (DCOH), and a 6.5x pro
forma cushion ratio.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'BBB-' rating action is supported by MSL's manageable debt burden and steady
coverage. Following the series 2012 issuance, MSL will have a total $30 million
in long-term fixed-rate debt. Approximately $23.5 million in existing debt will
be refunded, and MSL will borrow $6 million in new money for future capital
plans. Despite an increased par amount, pro forma MADS will not increase from
current levels.
Capital plans include the renovation of existing personal care units, as some of
them lack private baths and kitchen space and are not in line with contemporary
demands. This renovation is expected to take place in 2014, and Fitch expects
some volatility in occupancy as units are taken off-line for
renovation/conversion. Fitch notes that MLS is contemplating an ILU expansion
sometime in 2014-2015, as its current campus has limited capacity for growth.
The overall service area is competitive, with 10 continuing care retirement
communities (CCRCs) within a 25 mile radius, four of which MSL identifies as its
primary competitors. Still, MSL has demonstrated an ability to keep its fees and
amenities at a competitive level to maintain occupancy. Fitch believes MSL's
consistent occupancy is a credit strength, reflecting its stable position as a
high-value provider for CCRC services.
Fitch believes MSL's liquidity is merely adequate for a type A community in the
'BBB' rating category; however, this is offset by a 100% fixed-rate capital
structure with no put risk. Further, at Sept. 30, 2012 cash to pro forma debt of
47.6% and pro forma cushion ratio of 6.5x remain in line with Fitch's 'BBB'
category medians of 50.9% and 6.6x, respectively. Further, its most recent
actuarial study dated June 30, 2011 indicated a 136.6% funded status ahead of
the 110% target threshold, mitigating any concern for future service
obligations.
The Stable Outlook is supported by Fitch's expectation that MSL will maintain
its liquidity and debt service coverage at levels commensurate to the rating.
Morningstar Senior Living (MSL) is located in Nazareth, PA, within the Lehigh
Valley area, approximately 70 miles north of Philadelphia. It sits on 16 acres,
and includes 129 independent living apartments, 61 personal care units, 25
dementia care beds (licensed as personal care), and 61 licensed nursing care
beds. In fiscal 2012 (June 30 year-end), MSL reported total revenues of
approximately $19.2 million. MSL will provide quarterly (within 45 days) and
annual (within 120 days) disclosure via the Municipal Securities Rulemaking
Board's EMMA System.