(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The strengthening in the administration and the national Fiscal
Responsibility Law are expected to sustain the state of Rio de Janeiro's sound
fiscal performance during the next three years despite an ambitious investment
plan.
-- Debt levels will remain above 100% of revenues; however, low fiscal
deficits are expected.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale
ratings on the state of Rio de Janeiro.
-- The stable outlook reflects the state's growing ability to maintain
its increasing public investment program.
Rating Action
On July 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' global
scale and 'brAAA' national scale issuer credit ratings on the State of Rio de
Janeiro (SRJ). The outlook on these ratings remains stable.
Rationale
The strong economy in SRJ continues to support the ratings. SRJ's estimated
per capita GDP (of about $15,500) is about 25% higher than that of Brazil, and
the state has a well-diversified economic structure, with services accounting
for about 60% of the its GDP.
However, public debt, which remains high at about 122% of total revenues at
the end of 2011, constrains SRJ's credit quality. While debt to revenues,
which was about 200% in 2002, is steadily declining, the state's current plans
to increase its borrowing during the next two-three years to finance
large-scale infrastructure projects will moderate this downward trend.
Nevertheless, because the federal government holds about 92% of this debt,
SRJ's rollover risk is significantly reduced. The state benefits from the
favorable terms of this debt, which include a fixed interest rate of 6%,
denomination in local currency, and monthly installments that will run until
2038. In addition, Brazil's intergovernmental framework limits the ratio of
debt service to net revenues (a specific formula that subtracts transfer to
municipalities, among other things) to 13%. Still, this debt is indexed to the
country's inflation indicator (Indice General de Precos - Disponibiliade
Interna) that has run above Brazil's general consumer price index in recent
years, leading to a higher debt despite the state's only limited access to new
debt in recent years. Due to the prohibition for Brazilian local and regional
governments to issue debt on capital markets, most of SRJ's new debt--related
to infrastructure for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games--will
consist of credit lines from multilateral agencies (such as the World Bank),
international agencies (such as the French Development Agency) and the
Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES). Additional transfers from the federal
government will also contribute to the financing of the infrastructure in the
state. We expect SRJ to maintain its improved credit quality amid these
significant investment projects. This stems from a strengthening in the
state's fiscal management and the strong anchors provided by the national
Fiscal Responsibility Law (such as the limits on payroll expenses and the
prohibition to finance operating deficits).
The state's fiscal flexibility stems from generating 89% of its revenues from
its own sources. However, its spending flexibility remains narrow. Capital
expenditures still account for only 9% of the total spending in 2011, and even
slipped from the 2010 level of 10.8%. Although this ratio is expected to rise,
the constraint on its spending--due to increasing demands for investments in
infrastructure and social spending--will continue to put pressure on the
budget.
Liquidity
On average, available cash fully covers suppliers' debt every year. SRJ's
authorities are currently working under the liquidity guideline that minimum
cash levels should equal one and a half months of payroll expenses, down from
two months in the past. We do not foresee any material deterioration in the
state's liquidity.
Outlook
The stable outlook on SRJ is based on our expectations that the state will
gradually continue to strengthen its fiscal and financial indicators amid an
ambitious infrastructure development agenda and high social needs. If the
current administration continues executing its capital expenditures plan in a
timely manner while strengthening its fiscal and debt indicators during the
next 12-24 month, we could raise the ratings. Conversely, slippage on the
implementation of the infrastructure plan or a setback on the recent
improvements in fiscal performance could put downward pressure on the ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20,
2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Rio de Janeiro (State of)
Issuer credit rating
Global scale BBB-/Stable/--
National scale brAAA/Stable/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)