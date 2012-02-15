BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our rating on the class A-2 certificate from Sovereign Bank Lease Pass-Through Trust's series 2000-1 to 'A' from 'A+'. The outlook is negative.
-- The rating action reflects the action taken on the issuer credit rating on Sovereign Bank on Feb. 13, 2012.
fEB 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'A' from 'A+' on class A-2 from Sovereign Bank Lease Pass-Through Trust 2000-1. The outlook is negative. The action follows the Feb. 13, 2012, lowering of the issuer credit rating on Sovereign Bank.
For further details, see "Banco Santander S.A. And Core Subs Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' On Spain Downgrade And BICRA Revision; Outlook Negative," published Feb. 13, 2012. The rating on the pass-through trust certificates is dependent on the lower of the credit rating assigned to Sovereign Bank and the financial strength rating of Chubb Custom Insurance Co. (Chubb; 'AA/Stable').
Sovereign Bank is a credit tenant under numerous leases with rent obligations under each lease that secure the payment of interest on the class A-2 certificates until its final distribution date, which is expected to be June, 30, 2020. At maturity, the entire principal balance of the class A-2 certificates is scheduled to be paid by either the related borrowers or from proceeds of the residual value insurance policy issued by Chubb. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017