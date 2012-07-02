BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication reports Q4 loss per share of $0.24
* Revenue backlog of $133.0 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to a revenue backlog of $181.2 million as of September 30, 2016
July 2 First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI.O): * Moodys downgrades first midwests ratings (senior to baa2); outlook stable * Moodys downgrades first midwests senior rating to baa2 from baa1
Feb 23 The New York Times Co will air its first TV ad in seven years on Sunday's broadcast of the Academy Awards on ABC, as the 166-year old newspaper looks to highlight independent journalism amid U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on the media as "fake news."
* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc says files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2l58Pa8) Further company coverage: