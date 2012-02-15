(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - --Canadian energy and utility companies continue to enjoy relatively stable credit conditions, and for the most part, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects more of the same in 2012--especially on the regulatory front. Despite many ongoing initiatives, we believe the overarching principle of maintaining a balance between the company and ratepayer interests remains strong at the provincial and federal levels.

"The biggest challenge to credit quality is in growth," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nicole Martin in the report, entitled, "Growth Poses Biggest Challenge To An Otherwise Stable Canadian Midstream And Utility Sector." For regulated utilities, we believe the need for infrastructure expansion and renewal will drive growth in revenue-generating rate bases, but will be tempered somewhat by regulators ever wary of the potential for rate shock.

In our view, the companies we rate in the Canadian midstream segment are also in the midst of growing and diversifying, so we expect capital expenditures to continue to increase and acquisitions that might weigh on credit quality. And in the Alberta power sector, despite recent higher prices and volatility (and the resulting revenues), the replacement of quasiregulated assets with largely merchant generation and the shadow of new emission regulations might affect credit in the medium-to-long term. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)