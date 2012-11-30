Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Orange
County, North Carolina bonds:
--$13.7 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, series 2012.
The bonds are scheduled to sell on Dec. 19th via competitive sale. Proceeds will
be used to redeem all or a portion of the county's GO public improvement bonds
series 2004A, 2004B and 2005A for debt service savings.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Orange County:
--$95.52 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AAA';
--$15.45 million certificates of participation (COPs) (Orange County improvement
projects), series 2006A at 'AA+'.
Orange County Public Facilities Company:
--$92.329 million in outstanding limited obligation bonds (LOBs) at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The county's GO bonds are secured by the full faith, credit and unlimited taxing
power of the county.
The LOBs and the COPs represent proportionate and undivided interests in
installment payments to be paid by the county to the issuer pursuant to a
financing contract, subject to annual appropriation. As additional security,
debt holders' interests in essential government properties are secured by deeds
of trust.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND RESERVE AND BUDGETARY FLEXIBILITY: Ample reserves attest to conservative
budget assumptions, regular performance monitoring that generates results that
outperform budgeted expectations, and adherence to prudent fund balance
policies.
ROBUST ECONOMY: The economy benefits from an extensive government, university
and healthcare presence and proximity to the Research Triangle Park.
POSITIVE SOCIO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Above average wealth levels and historically
low unemployment demonstrate the desirability of the highly educated labor pool.
MODEST DEBT BURDEN: Overall debt levels are expected to remain low, given the
rapid pace of outstanding principal amortization and limited future capital
needs and issuance plans.
APPROPRIATION LIEN ON ESSENTIAL ASSETS: The rating on the LOBs and COPs reflects
the appropriation risk inherent in the installment payments to be made by the
county to the trustee, the essential nature of the respective leased assets, and
the general creditworthiness of Orange County.
CREDIT PROFILE
ECONOMY ANCHORED IN BIOTECHNOLOGY AND EDUCATION
Orange County's economic profile remains very strong with access to extensive
employment opportunities and proximity to major interstate highway systems and
Raleigh Durham International Airport. The county, with a population of
approximately 135,755, is located in the north-central portion of the state.
Its largest town, Chapel Hill, is home to UNC-Chapel Hill, the flagship of the
state's university system (enrollment of approximately 30,000), and UNC
Hospitals. Together the university and hospital are the county's top employers
with approximately 20,000 employees. The UNC Health Care System has broken
ground on a new $200 million medical campus which is expected to be completed by
2015. The university has implemented a 20 year master plan to develop a Carolina
North 250 acre campus creating approximately new 1,100 jobs, with an estimated
initial investment of $70 million.
Chapel Hill also forms the western edge of the Research Triangle Park (RTP); the
cities of Durham (in Durham County) and Raleigh (in Wake County) form the other
two points. The RTP, the largest research park in the nation, is home to more
than 170 companies including prominent biotechnology and health science
companies. Companies within the RTP employ over 42,000 full-time workers and
report annual payrolls in excess of $2.7 billion. Unemployment has historically
trended below state and national averages, as evidenced by the September 2012
rate of 5.7%. Wealth indicators are above the state and national average.
HEALTHY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Operating margins have generally been positive, resulting in healthy reserves.
The county concluded fiscal 2011 with a $5.8 million surplus (3.3% of spending),
in large part due to conservative budgeting. Unrestricted reserves (the sum of
committed, assigned, and unassigned per GASB54) equaled a healthy 16.4% of
spending. Inclusive of a state mandated reservation for receivables, which Fitch
regards as available for operations if necessary, reserves equaled 21.1% of
spending.
Audited fiscal 2012 results are in line with the county's expectations and
reflect a sizable $10.57 million net operating surplus or 6% of spending. The
surplus is attributable to a 1.3% increase in the tax base, a notable 16% uptick
in sales tax revenue year-over-year due to the one-quarter cent sales tax
increase, as well as under spending the budget by approximately 3%. The
unrestricted general fund balance is $38.5 million or an ample 21.9% of
expenditures and transfers out, well above the county's 17% reserve policy.
Available fund balance increases to 27% inclusive of a state mandated
reservation for receivables.
CONSERVATIVE FISCAL 2013 BUDGET
The revenue budget reflects a 1% increase and does not include estimated
additional revenues generated from the one-quarter cent sales tax increase. The
budget keeps the tax rate unchanged and appropriates a modest $2.18 million of
fund balance. Additional flexibility is built in with overall conservative
assumptions as the county historically spends between 95 and 97% of budgeted
appropriations.
A recent budget amendment allows for the appropriation of unassigned fund
balance above the 17% policy. The amendment appropriates $3 million to establish
an OPEB trust. Fitch views the use of fund balance for one-time costs as
appropriate and expects reserve levels to remain healthy given historical
financial performance.
The county's tax rate of $0.858 per $100 AV is high on both regional and state
bases. Fitch notes that high tax rates could pose a credit risk, although there
are no indications that they have hampered development. Residents have recently
evidenced some willingness to assume higher taxes, as evidenced by the 2011
referendum that imposed an additional one-quarter cent sales tax, to be split
between economic development and school needs.
WELL-MANAGED LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS
Overall debt levels are moderately low at $2,042 on a per capita basis and low
at 1.5% of market value. Debt service requirements in fiscal 2012 equaled an
average 15% of total spending at $26.46 million, which is within the county's
15% target. Fitch views the debt service burden as elevated but offset by the
rapid amortization rate with 79% of principal retired within 10 years. The
county does not have any exposure to variable rate debt, derivatives, or
short-term debt.
The fiscal 2013 - 2017 capital improvement plan (CIP) totals an affordable
$151.4 million. The CIP calls for the issuance of $114.6 million of
tax-supported debt and $23.9 million of pay-as-you-go financing. Pension and
OPEB contributions together total a modest 2.8%% of spending and do not pressure
the credit.