Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Steinhoff International Holding's (Steinhoff) National Long-term rating at 'A-(zaf)' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. The National Short-term rating has been affirmed at 'F2(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Steinhoff Services' senior unsecured debt rating at 'A-(zaf)'. The revision of the Outlook reflects the financial impact of the group's restructuring and increased investment levels in 2011/2, including the KAP and JD transactions, which have resulted in slower deleveraging than expected because of sustained high debt levels. As a result, Fitch does not expect FFO adjusted net leverage to fall below 4x until 2014. Any future stabilisation of the rating Outlook is expected to be dependent to a significant degree on the generation and retention of meaningful free cash flow to be applied in the reduction debt and leverage. The ratings are supported by the group's scale, vertically integrated business model and diversification. By focusing on cost control, particularly in the manufacturing and sourcing segments, Fitch believes that Steinhoff has the potential for margin preservation and improvement over the medium term to increase FFO generation. The FY12 results included the first time 12-month consolidation of Conforama, which added EUR153m or ZAR1.5bn to the group's reported operating profit of ZAR7.9bn. Steinhoff generates the majority of its revenues and operating profit in Europe. Fitch expects cautious consumer spending to maintain subdued growth in the core European operations. In Africa, Fitch's conservative rating expectations are for steady revenue growth and stable margins to support FFO generation. In the same period, total debt, which includes Fitch's adjustment for operating leases, increased to ZAR59bn (FY11: ZAR43bn) with cash and cash equivalents increasing to ZAR8bn (FY11:ZAR6bn). Whilst pro forma FY12 FFO adjusted net leverage including KAP and JD for the full year was 3.5x, reported leverage was 4.5 times (FY11:4.2x), which was higher than Fitch's previous expectation. In this calculation, Fitch notes that although the JD Group lease liabilities acquired all relate to leases on South African based properties, Fitch capitalised Steinhoff's operating lease commitments using an 8x multiple, reflecting the fact that the majority of these obligations are in Europe. Capital expenditures, including tangible and intangible fixed assets increased to ZAR10.7 billion in FY12 (FY11:ZAR6.4bn). This was substantially higher than previous years and Fitch's own expectation for FY12. Fitch expects however capex will moderate in the coming years. A more conservative expansion plan that facilitates free cash flow generation to reduce debt could, in turn, enable the rating outlook to revert to Stable within the next 12 months. RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE: Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO net leverage being maintained below 3x, with cash reserves not significantly depleting - Sustained EBITDA margins of above 14% - Sustained positive FCF generation Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - A sustained increase in debt levels, keeping FFO net adjusted leverage above 4x over the medium term, may cause the ratings to be downgraded below 'A-(zaf)' - EBITDA margins falling below 12% - Free cash flow margins falling below 5% on a sustained basis (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)