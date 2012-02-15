Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the proposed settlement reached by energy company NSTAR (A+/Watch Neg/A-1) and the office of the Attorney General and the Dept. of Energy Resources in Massachusetts has no immediate effect on the company's ratings. Approval of the settlement is needed from the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Utilities, which also must approve the company's pending merger application with Northeast Utilities. Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority must also approve the merger transaction. The proposed settlement includes a modest credit to Massachusetts customers and a base rate freeze for NSTAR, which could pressure returns (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.