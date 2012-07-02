July 2 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on notes issued by Saturn Ventures I, Inc. (Saturn I): --$7,415,547 class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --$44,611,659 class A-2 notes downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; --$23,198,063 class A-3 notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$20,888,248 class B notes affirmed at 'Csf'. This review was conducted under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Structured Finance Portfolio Credit Model (SF PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. These default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also considered additional qualitative factors in its analysis, as described below, to conclude the affirmations for the rated notes. Since Fitch's last rating action in July 2012, the credit quality of the collateral has deteriorated with approximately 29.2% of the portfolio downgraded a weighted average of 6.7 notches. Approximately 52.4% of the portfolio has a Fitch-derived rating below investment grade and 27.1% is rated in the 'CCC' category or lower, compared to 41.6% and 23.8%, respectively, at last review. The class A-1 notes have received approximately $30.8 million, or 80.6% of its previous balance, since the last review. As evidenced by the increase in the notes' credit enhancement level, these paydowns effectively offset the deterioration in the portfolio. Although the current cash flow modeling results indicate that the notes can pass at higher rating levels, Fitch has affirmed the notes due to the potential further negative credit migration, with 15.9% of the portfolio currently on Rating Watch Negative, and 9.6% have a Negative Outlook . Additionally, the portfolio is concentrated, with only 35 assets outstanding, and potential adverse selection remains a concern as the portfolio continues to amortize. The Stable Outlook on the class A-1 notes reflects the cushion above the class's current rating in all default timing and interest rate scenarios in the cash flow model results. The class A-2 notes have also benefited from the deleveraging of the transaction, although to a lesser extent. However, the notes are unable to pass at their current rating level in the cash flow modeling results. The risk of an interest shortfall from a potential Event of Default (EOD), which may be triggered if the A-2 overcollateralization (OC) ratio falls below 102%, also remains. As of the last Trustee report in May 2011, the A-2 OC ratio stood at 104.2%. If an EOD occurs and the transaction accelerates, the class A-2 notes may be cut off from future distributions until the class A-1 notes are paid in full. Breakeven levels for the class A-3 and class B notes were below SF PCM's 'CCC' default level, the lowest level of defaults projected by SF PCM. For these classes, Fitch compared the respective credit enhancement levels to the expected losses from the distressed and defaulted assets in the portfolio (rated 'CCsf' or lower). This comparison indicates that default continues to appear inevitable for these classes of notes at or prior to maturity. Saturn I is a static structured finance collateralized debt obligation (SF CDO) that closed in October 2003. The portfolio is monitored by Church Tavern Advisors, LLC and the current portfolio is comprised of commercial mortgage-backed securities (67.9%), residential mortgage-backed securities (12.8%), SF CDOs (8.3%), real estate investment trusts (6.9%), consumer asset-backed securities (4.2%) from 1998 through 2003 vintages. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer, periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (March 20, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)