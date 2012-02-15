(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A-' rating to Corning Incorporated's (Corning) $750 million senior notes issuance. Corning this morning issued $500 million of 30-year senior notes and $250 million 25-year senior notes. Net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. The ratings and Outlook continue to incorporate Corning's use of free cash flow for share repurchases and acquisitions. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Pro forma for the senior notes offering, Fitch's actions affect approximately $4.1 billion of total debt, including the currently undrawn $1 billion RCF. Despite pricing pressures in the Corning's liquid crystal display (LCD) business, Fitch expects the company to benefit from solid albeit maturing unit growth through the intermediate term. Fitch expects penetration and demand for TVs and PCs in China and other developing markets, robust adoption of small form factor LCD glass for smart phones, and shorter replacement cycles in developed economies will extend volume growth for the LCD glass market. As a result, Fitch believes Corning's lead time to develop next generation technologies and build businesses that diversify its overall portfolio is being extended. Fitch expects Corning's credit protection measures to remain strong with total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) of less than 1.5 times (x) and interest coverage (operating EBITDA to gross interest expense) in excess of 15x through the business cycle. Both metrics exclude cash dividends from Corning's equity investments in SCP and Dow Corning (DCC), which together should exceed $500 million in 2012. After exceeding expectations in 2011, Fitch's believes pre-dividend free cash flow for 2012 should exceed $1 billion, driven by lower capital spending as a percentage of revenues. Capital spending will decrease to $1.8 billion in 2012 from $2.4 billion in 2011, with $400 million related to 2011 capital projects. Dividends from equity companies should decline in 2012, driven by lower volume and pricing at Samsung-Corning and excess supply within the polysilicon market at Dow-Corning. The ratings and Outlook are supported by Fitch's expectations of: i) solid profitability and strengthening annual free cash flow; ii) still substantial cash dividends from joint ventures; iii) leading market positions in both the wholly owned operations and SCP for LCD glass; and iv) solid liquidity position and conservative financial policies, underpinned by a net cash position and disciplined share repurchases. Concerns center on: i) significant ongoing investments in R&D and capital spending requirements; ii) Corning's need to offset meaningful annual ASP reductions in LCD with manufacturing efficiencies; iii) slower than anticipated growth in the company's environmental businesses, particularly heavy duty diesel; iv) limited revenue growth visibility in fiber-optic cables sales, driven by uneven capital spending by carrier customers and the project-oriented nature of data center customers; and v) substantial exposure to the Japanese Yen. Fitch does not believe additional positive rating actions are likely over the medium term in the absence of: --Meaningfully higher annual free cash flow; or --A commitment to debt reduction. Fitch believes negative ratings actions could result from: --Meaningfully lower than anticipated annual free cash flow from Corning's inability to offset LCD glass ASP pressure via manufacturing efficiencies, likely from a weakening of Corning's competitiveness, substantial excess capacity, or increased commoditization in LCD; or --Meaningfully underperformance of Corning's other businesses, reducing the potential for longer-term increased diversification of Corning's business portfolio. Fitch believes Corning's liquidity was strong as of Dec. 31, 2011 and, pro forma for the debt offering, supported by: --Approximately $6.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents, approximately 65% of which was located outside the U.S.; and --An undrawn $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring December 2015. Fitch's expectations for pre-dividend annual free cash flow of more than $1 billion also support Corning's liquidity. As additional support to liquidity in China, a wholly owned subsidiary of Corning entered into a Chinese Renminbi (RMB) credit agreement during the second quarter of 2011 under which the subsidiary may borrow up to 4 billion RMB (approximately $634 million when translated to U.S. Dollars at Dec. 31, 2011). The subsidiary may request advances through the end of 2012, will repay amounts borrowed under this agreement in six equal installments through 2016, and borrowed approximately $120 million under this facility during 2011. Pro forma for the senior notes issuance, total debt as of Dec. 31, 2011 was approximately $3.1 billion, consisting of various tranches of senior unsecured notes and debentures with staggered maturities. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst John Witt, CFA Director +1-212-908-0673 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 