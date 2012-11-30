(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. (Globo): --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has also affirmed the ratings for the following Globo debt obligations: --USD325 million perpetual unsecured notes at 'BBB+'; --USD200 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 at 'BBB+'; --USD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 at 'BBB+'. Globo's ratings reflect its continued strong business profile, as the leading TV network in Brazil, as well as the largest programming provider for Pay TV operators domestically. The company's solid financial and liquidity position are underpinned by continued positive free cash flow generation and a comfortable debt maturity profile. Continued Strong Business Profile: Globo business strength is supported by its extensive TV station networks in Brazil, through its five wholly owned TV stations, and its 117 affiliates that jointly cover approximately 99% of Brazilian households. The company's strategy continues to focus on the production of high quality content to align audience choices with advertisers, including top-rated prime time programming. This has resulted in leading audience shares throughout the years and has enabled Globo to maintain strong pricing power. Attractive Advertising Trends in Brazil: Globo's revenues have performed better than GDP in recent years, reflecting TV broadcasting's position as the most important mass media in Brazil with approximately 60% of the national advertising budget. TV advertising is oriented to less volatile sectors, and Fitch expects this to continue in the near future. Special events such as the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics should support positive results during 2014-2016. During the first nine months of 2012 the company's advertising revenues (71% of total revenues) grew 11% to BRL6.46 billion compared to the same period of 2011, based on higher sales volume and price adjustments. In addition, content and programming segment revenues (26% of total revenues) increased 34% in the same period to BRL2.34 billion, as a result of favorable trends in pay TV customers' subscriber base. Growth Driven by Economic Activity: Brazil's economic activity has lost dynamism in 2012 given the current global economic environment; the main external risks for the country are an intensification of the eurozone crisis and a hard-landing in China. Brazil's advertising market continues growing in line with increased disposable income. During 2011 TV advertising grew close to 9% similar to total advertising market; TV advertising and pay-TV subscribers are expected to continue showing positive trends. Solid Positive Cash Generation: Globo's solid financial position is underpinned by its strong cash generation, which in turn has translated into robust credit metrics compared to its industry peers. Fitch expects Globo to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) in the future as capex and dividend payments are expected to be covered with internal cash generation. For the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2012, Globo generated cash flow from operations (CFFO) of BRL2.3 billion and capex and dividends of approximately BRL945 million led to a robust FCF of BRL1.3 billion. During the same period, EBITDA of BRL3.1 billion continued to show a growth trend, with EBITDA margin of 25.5% in line with the last two years. Ample Liquidity: Globo presents an ample liquidity position and an extended debt maturity profile. At Sept. 30, 2012, the company had a positive net cash position with BRL5.7 billion of cash and marketable securities compared with total debt of BRL1.7 billion. Globo's consolidated debt is mainly composed of USD500 million of senior notes due in 2022 and USD325 million of perpetual notes. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Drastic Credit Metrics Deterioration: Globo's ratings could be pressured by extreme negative operational results that could drastically affect the company's cash flow generation and credit metrics over time. Country Ceiling and Industry Limitation: Positive rating actions are limited by Brazil's country ceiling of 'BBB+' and the industry's inherent risk profile. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)