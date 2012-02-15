(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - There are no rising stars as of yet (through Feb. 8) for 2012, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Rising Stars In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: None Yet In 2012." We define rising stars as issuers that are upgraded to investment grade from speculative grade. When looking at this same period in each of the past five years, we found that the median count of rising stars is four. "The number of rising stars is zero for the first period of the year--for the first time in recent history," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "By this time last year, we had seen four new rising stars." Currently, 22 issuers have the greatest potential for upgrades to investment grade, which is the same total as the last report. This suggests that the count of rising stars may increase at a slower rate. The 22 potential rising stars account for $79.7 (EUR59.9) billion in rated debt, which is significantly less than the $112.1 (EUR84.4) billion in rated debt of the 38 potential fallen angels (the count of entities most at risk of downgrades to speculative grade) as of Feb. 8, 2012. We define potential rising stars as entities that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services may upgrade to investment grade. These issuers are currently rated 'BB+', and the rating either has a positive outlook or is on CreditWatch with positive implications. The media and entertainment sector leads the list of potential rising stars with three issuers. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Global Fixed Income Research: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760;

