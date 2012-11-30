Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'A' rating on Alameda Corridor
Transportation Authority's (ACTA, or the authority) $993 million senior revenue
bonds, series 1999A and 1999C, and affirms its 'BBB+' rating on the authority's
$998 million subordinate revenue bonds, series 1999D, 2004A, and 2004B. The
Rating Outlook on all bonds is Stable. ACTA also has $83.7 million in unrated
series 2012 bonds, which are on parity with the rated senior revenue bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
ECONOMIC ESSENTIALITY: The corridor provides an important intermodal
transportation link, handling approximately 35% of all container throughput for
the two largest container ports in North America (ports of Los Angeles and Long
Beach, both rated 'AA' by Fitch). ACTA is a vital component of the ports' core
business.
STRONG COUNTERPARTIES PROVIDING FINANCIAL SUPPORT: In addition to ACTA's own
operating revenues, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach provide ACTA with
financial support in case of projected shortfalls to cover debt service
obligations. In both 2011 and 2012, each port paid $2.95 million in such
shortfall advance payments. Savings from refunding certain callable maturities
of ACTA's 1999A senior lien bonds could minimize the need for additional
shortfall advance payments. The two ports have strong financial capacity to meet
their commitments to each, and jointly but not severally, cover up to 20% of any
required annual debt service payments. BNSF and Union Pacific railroads cover
operating costs through separate assessment charges.
HIGH DEBT BURDEN WITH ESCALATING ANNUAL DEBT OBLIGATIONS: ACTA currently has
relatively high all-in leverage of 20x net debt-to-cash flow available for debt
service (CFADS). When including contingent port obligations, the leverage metric
is 14x. Under Fitch base and rating cases, leverage is expected to decrease over
the next five years. Annual debt service obligations grow by 3% per year over
the next five years, placing some pressure on revenue growth.
MINIMAL CAPITAL NEEDS: The corridor has no capital program beyond closeout of
the original project and on-going maintenance. No additional borrowing for
capital projects is anticipated.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Underperformance in container related trade volumes at the two area ports may
adversely affect ACTA's credit quality.
Any material change in the credit quality of ACTA's key counterparties,
including the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach for debt service as well as
BNSF and Union Pacific railroads to cover operating and maintenance expenses,
will likely affect the rating.
SECURITY:
Bondholder security includes the pledged revenue stream and all other monies
held by the trustee except for the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Fund and the
Reserve Account, both of which are for purposes of operating and capital
maintenance of the corridor. Pledged revenues consist primarily of the volume
assessment charges payable by the railroads and debt service shortfall advances
payable by the ports. A Use and Operating Agreement among ACTA, the ports and
the railroads governs the volume assessment of charges.
CREDIT SUMMARY
In fiscal 2012 (ending June 30), 14.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units
(TEUs), 35% of which were subject to a corridor fee, were transferred through
the San Pedro Bay ports. ACTA saw an increase of 15.8% in total TEUs for fiscal
2011 followed by a 1.5% decrease for fiscal 2012 (in line with a respective
12.7% increase and 1.9% decrease for the San Pedro Bay ports overall). Year to
date (three months through September) the corridor has experienced a decrease of
5.1% in TEUs (as compared to a 0.1% increase for the same period at the San
Pedro Bay ports). This indicates a slight softening in volume recovery, though
the revenue impact is minimized by CPI-linked annual rate increases on corridor
traffic. Despite the recovery seen in 2011, volume setbacks incurred in 2008 and
2009 combined with the corridor's escalating debt service profile mean that
meeting annual debt service obligations remains a challenge for ACTA.
ACTA applied for a loan from the federal Railroad Rehabilitation & Improvement
Financing (RRIF) Program in March 2010, with the intention of restructuring a
portion of its outstanding debt. A RRIF loan in the amount of $83.7 million was
ultimately approved in 2011, to be used to refund 1999A senior lien bonds. The
$83.7 million in series 2012 bonds were privately sold in June 2012, and were
issued on parity with existing senior debt. Proceeds from the sale were used on
July 24, 2012 to call and refund all 1999A bonds maturing October 2014-2018, and
a portion of those maturing October 2019. The transaction reduced debt service
through 2019, and therefore reduces the potential need for shortfall advance
payments during that timeframe.
Both the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports are legally and individually committed
under the operating agreement to cover shortfalls up to 20% of ACTA's annual
debt service payment. A total of $11.8 million in shortfall advances has been
made in 2011 and 2012; rates for loaded containers were also increased by
$1.12/TEU per the agreement, an increase that will remain in effect until the
ports are repaid in full for their shortfall contributions. No additional
advances were requested for 2013, and based on the ports' projections of TEUs,
no additional advances are likely to be needed in the near term.
The backstop provided by the shortfall advance structure improves ACTA's
standalone credit profile by virtue of the ports' superior financial resources
and near-term contractually obligated revenue streams. Approximately 60% of both
ports' operating revenue comes from minimum annual guarantees (MAGs) payable by
tenants regardless of cargo volume. Fitch rates both ports 'AA' with a Stable
Outlook. Both ports have an adequate amount of unrestricted cash to meet any
near-term shortfall payments without having to adjust their rates or tariffs.
However, should there be a material adverse change in overall port throughput
levels, or should either port express an unwillingness to honor its obligations
under the shortfall advance structure, ACTA's credit quality may be affected.
ACTA is a public body that administers the Alameda Corridor, a 20-mile
multi-track freight rail system linking the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach,
the two largest container ports in North America, with the transcontinental rail
lines near downtown Los Angeles. The $2.4 billion corridor opened in April 2002
and currently handles roughly 35% of all container throughput through the San
Pedro Bay ports. Pursuant to an operating agreement with the authority, the BNSF
and Union Pacific railroads pay monthly assessments to cover certain costs of
maintenance, operations and repair of the corridor, giving bondholders a gross
lien on corridor revenue. The corridor connects existing railroad lines near the
Los Angeles central rail yards with the San Pedro Bay port facilities.