Nov 30 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat at 188 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 5 bps to 605 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads remained flat at 129 bps, 159 bps, and 224 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads contracted by 4 bps each to 407 bps and 620 bps, respectively, and the 'CCC' spread narrowed by 6 bps to 988 bps. By industry, financial institutions remained flat at 252 bps, and industrials and banks contracted by 1 bp each to 267 bps and 248 bps, respectively. Utilities widened by 1 bp to 192 bps, and telecommunications tightened by 3 bps to 289 bps. The investment-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 206 bps and its five-year moving average of 247 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 655 bps and its five-year moving average of 759 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.