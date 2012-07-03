(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 3 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
Mississippi Power Company (Mississippi Power) to 'A-' from 'A' and revised the
Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this release.
The downgrade is driven by the recent Mississippi Public Service Commission
(MPSC) order to deny Mississippi Power's revenue increase request to earn a cash
return on construction work in progress (CWIP) associated with the Kemper
Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) plant. The MPSC did not deem it
prudent to allow Mississippi Power to recover financing costs associated with
the Kemper project from ratepayers until a pending appeal of the MPSC order
regarding the plant's certificate of public convenience and necessity (CPCN) was
resolved. On April 26, 2012, the Sierra Club had appealed the PSC's final
certificate order on remand to the Chancery Court of Harrison County,
Mississippi.
The MPSC order introduces significant uncertainty regarding the timing of CWIP
recovery since the pending litigation could take several months to resolve.
Kemper IGCC is a relatively large and complex project for a utility of
Mississippi Power's size, and the delay in recovery of financing costs has
already caused significant stress on Mississippi Power's credit metrics. For the
last 12 months ending March 31, 2012, the Funds Flow from Operations (FFO) to
total debt ratio declined to 12.9% and the leverage ratio declined to 7.3x,
which is significantly below historical metrics and Fitch's guidelines for
Mississippi Power's current rating category. Excluding the impact of Kemper
IGCC, Fitch believes the underlying financial metrics of the utility remain
strong.
Fitch had originally factored in CWIP recovery for Mississippi Power and is
surprised that MPSC has unanimously voted to deny it, when both its final
certificate order issued May 26, 2010 and a more detailed final certificate
order on remand issued on April 26, 2012 allowed for 100% CWIP recovery
beginning 2012. Furthermore, the MPSC's decision raises the risk of a
significant and unpalatable rate shock to Mississippi Power's customers given
the utility is likely to continue to construct the plant and capitalize the
financing costs.
Fitch is also concerned with the escalation in capital costs of the Kemper IGCC
project. Mississippi Power recently disclosed that it expects the construction
costs to exceed its original estimate of $2.4 billion by 15%. The revised
project cost estimate of $2.76 billion is now quite close to the $2.88 billion
hard cap imposed by the MPSC for plant construction. If the cost of the plant
exceeds $2.88 billion, the excess may not be recoverable from utility customers,
a source of potential credit risk for Mississippi Power.
Fitch's financial analysis indicates that if the project becomes operational
within the currently projected capital costs and schedule, and based on the
assumption that the MPSC authorizes a timely recovery of both capital and
operating costs, Mississippi Power's credit metrics are expected to revert to
Fitch's guideline ratios of a low risk 'A-' rated utility company by 2015. Until
then, however, Fitch expects Mississippi Power's credit metrics to remain
considerably weak.
The Negative Outlook reflects rising regulatory risks for the company in
addition to the construction and operational risks associated with the IGCC
project. Fitch expects the Negative Outlook to persist until there is sufficient
clarity regarding the cost recovery mechanisms for Kemper project as well as
final confirmation of the capital costs. Fitch's rating for Mississippi Power
are sensitive to several key issues facing the Kemper IGCC project, namely, the
timing and quantum of rate relief for the recovery of the capital and operating
costs; the final construction costs of the project relative to the hard cap
authorized by the MPSC; and successful operational performance of the plant
within the parameters established by the MPSC. Fitch is unable to quantify these
risks at this time.
Fitch downgrades the following ratings with a Negative Outlook:
Mississippi Power Company
--Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'A';
--Senior Unsecured Notes to 'A' from 'A+';
--Pollution Control Revenue Bonds to 'A' from 'A+';
--Preferred Securities to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Mississippi Power Company
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial Paper at 'F1';
--Pollution Control Revenue Bonds at 'F1'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)