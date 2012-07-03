(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had revised its outlook on eight Swiss cantonal banks and one retail bank to negative from stable. The banks are:

-- Aargauische Kantonalbank,

-- Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank,

-- Basler Kantonalbank,

-- Banque Cantonale Vaudoise,

-- Graubuendner Kantonalbank,

-- Luzerner Kantonalbank,

-- Schwyzer Kantonalbank,

-- Zuercher Kantonalbank, and

-- Migros Bank. The ratings on all nine banks were affirmed. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the five other Swiss banks we rate (see Ratings List). The outlook revisions stem from our view that the residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate and to lower our ratings by one notch. Home prices have been rising in Switzerland, albeit not as quickly as in some European countries before the onset of the 2008 financial market crisis. We also note several "hot spots", where real estate price increases exceed the Swiss average, including the Zurich region, Lake Geneva, and areas of southern Switzerland. We believe the upward momentum will continue in 2012, but likely at a slower pace over the medium term. We consider the risk of a sharp correction in property prices to be low in the short term, given the robust demand for housing in Switzerland. This is in light of immigration-led population growth relative to a limited supply of housing units and the country's relatively sound economic outlook. We also think the conservative risk and lending culture of many Swiss lending institutions mitigates the risk of a property price bubble. Nevertheless, given that domestic-oriented Swiss banks have significant residential real estate loan exposures, the possibility of a continued increase in house prices is likely to lead to increased risks of a correction and higher loan losses for Swiss banks. The house price increases, although in our view moderate, would not be compatible with our current assessment of "very low risk" of "economic imbalances" under our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) criteria. We could therefore change our assessment to "low risk" and, in turn, revise the anchor for Swiss banks downward by one notch. The effect of such a change on individual bank ratings will depend on a review of the factors leading to our assessment of individual banks' stand-alone credit profiles, given any change in the anchor. This could, for example, result from a change in our assessment of capital adequacy within our risk-adjusted capital framework. We use the BICRA economic risk score to calibrate the risk weights used in our calculation of capital in several asset classes. Conversely, we could assess certain banks as having better risk positions because of comparatively more conservative underwriting standards and the ability to build up additional loan loss provisions to withstand the effects of a potential house price correction. We are affirming the ratings and have not revised the outlook on five further Swiss banks for the following reasons:

-- UBS and Credit Suisse. The affirmation of our ratings on UBS AG and Credit Suisse Group AG reflect that our anchor for these banks is already one notch lower than that for domestic Swiss banks, reflecting their global presence.

-- Bank Vontobel. Our ratings on Vontobel Holding AG and Bank Vontobel AG could be affected by a change in the anchor, but the bank's sensitivity to imbalances in the Swiss housing market is, in our view, low.

-- Safra Group. The stable outlooks on pan-European J. Safra Holding AG and Banque Safra-Luxembourg S.A. reflect our view that the group's acquisition of Bank Sarasin might have sufficient positive implications to offset downside pressure from a possible revision of the BICRA on Switzerland.

The stable outlook on Banque Cantonale de Geneve reflects the bank's blended economic risk from operating in Europe, which results in an anchor that is already one notch lower than the current anchor for Swiss banks. We will publish individual research updates on the nine banks with revised outlooks, including a list of our ratings on affiliated entities and debt issues. Once we have more information on the development of house prices in Switzerland during the first six months of this year, we will review the likely implications for Swiss banks. We might revise the outlook on the nine banks to stable if after analyzing such information we believe the trend in house prices to have a minor effect on our BICRA on Switzerland.

To From Aargauische Kantonalbank Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank Schwyzer Kantonalbank Zuercher Kantonalbank Counterparty Credit Ratings AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Counterparty Credit Ratings AA/Negative/A-1+ AA/Stable/A-1+ Basler Kantonalbank Graubuendner Kantonalbank Luzerner Kantonalbank Counterparty Credit Ratings AA+/Negative/A-1+ AA+/Stable/A-1+ Migros Bank Counterparty Credit Ratings A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1 Ratings Affirmed UBS AG Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 Credit Suisse Group AG Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 Vontobel Holding AG Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 Bank Vontobel AG Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 J. Safra Holding AG Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Banque Safra-Luxembourg S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 Banque Cantonale de Geneve Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1 NB: This list does not include all the ratings affected. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)