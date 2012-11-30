Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Forsyth
County, North Carolina (the county's) general obligation bonds (GOs):
--$13.8 million GO public improvement bonds, series 2013;
--$5 million GO educational facilities bonds, series 2013;
--$38.5 million GO refunding bonds, series 2013.
The GO public improvement and educational facilities bonds are expected to sell
on December 11th via competition. Bond proceeds will finance various capital
projects. The GO refunding bonds are expected to sell on December 13th via
negotiation. Bond proceeds will refinance four outstanding series of GO bonds.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$499.6 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AAA';
--$59.6 million certificates of participation (COPs) at 'AA+';
--$30.7 million LOBs at 'AA+'
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The GO bonds are secured by a pledge of the full faith and credit and taxing
power of the county. The certificates of participation (COPs) and limited
obligation bonds (LOBs) are secured by lease payments equal to debt service,
subject to annual appropriation by the county. As additional security for the
COPs and LOBs, the county has granted a lien on essential government assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AMPLE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Strong financial management and planning coupled
with adherence to conservative reserve policies underscore healthy reserve
levels and high liquidity.
DIVERSIFYING ECONOMIC BASE: Notable growth in technology, healthcare, and
education is supplanting the traditional manufacturing base. Socio-economic
metrics are around average.
GOOD TAX BASE PROSPECTS: The county's tax base has proven resilient throughout
the recession. Fitch believes that the county's attractive economic base
supports solid long-term tax base growth.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are moderate, and long-term obligations do
not pressure the credit. Above-average debt service costs have not hindered the
county's financial flexibility and are mitigated by the debt service leveling
plan.
APPROPRIATION RISK AND LIEN ON ASSETS: The 'AA+' rating on the COPs and LOBs
reflects the appropriation risk inherent in the installment payments, the
essential nature of the respective leased assets, and the general
creditworthiness of the county.
CREDIT PROFILE
MEDICAL AND BIOTECHNOLOGY SECTOR ADD DIVERSITY TO ECONOMY
Located in the Piedmont region in central North Carolina, Forsyth County is one
of the state's major commercial and industrial centers. A diverse economy
underpinned by a significant medical and biotechnology presence has superseded
the economy's historical concentration in manufacturing, textiles, and tobacco.
The county has leveraged two major medical facilities (Wake Forest University
Baptist Medical Center, employing approximately 11,800, and Novant Health, which
employs 8,100 at three area hospitals), as well as a number of local
universities to create the Piedmont Triad Research Park.
The county's 2011 population of 354,952 represented a 16% increase since the
2000 census. Growth out-paced national trends although was below that of the
state. To date, the population increases have not placed undue pressure on the
county's capital needs.
Unemployment remains above the national average, in contrast to the low rates
prior to the recession. The September 2012 8.7% rate has shown a below-average
decline over the past year, as employment gains were nearly matched by labor
force increases. Education and health services represents a high 21.4% of the
Metropolitan Statistical Area's (MSA) employment, about 50% more than state and
national metrics. Income levels are slightly above the state's but below the
national averages. Fitch notes positively that the county's cost of living is
below national averages.
AMPLE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Effective financial management and planning consistently yields ample reserves
and financial flexibility. General fund results since at least fiscal 2007 have
produced reserve levels above the county's prudent policy of 16% of the
subsequent year's expenditures. Liquidity levels are consistently high.
Tax-base growth has been good. Annual growth since fiscal 2007 has averaged
2.8%, with a negligible decline in only one year. The county expects a
manageable tax base decline in the 2013 revaluation but has indicated a
willingness to raise the tax rate to a revenue neutral or slightly less than
revenue neutral rate.
The county concluded fiscal 2012 with a $1.9 million net surplus (after
transfers) in the general fund, equal to 0.5% of spending. The county's assigned
and unassigned fund balance exceeded its reserve policy level of 16% of budgeted
expenditures. Fitch more commonly measures reserves as the unrestricted fund
balance, the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned balance per GASB54. By
that metric, unrestricted reserves equaled $120.2 million or a high 31.7% of
spending. The county's reserve for state statue, which is primarily to offset
accounts receivable, is a source of further flexibility, equal to $26.9 million
or an additional 7.1% of spending.
RESERVE LEVELS EXPECTED TO REMAIN HEALTHY
The fiscal 2013 budget appropriates $15.1 million of fund balance, which is on
par with the fiscal 2012 budget appropriation of $16 million. Fitch notes
positively that the county routinely does not utilize the total amount of
appropriated fund balance and in fact, has added to fund balance annually since
at least fiscal 2007. The budget does not include one-time sources, and Fitch
considers revenue assumptions conservative as they assume modest to negative
growth relative to fiscal 2012 actual results.
FAVORABLE DEBT BURDEN
Debt levels are expected to remain moderate and are supported by continued
population and assessed valuation growth. Overall debt equals 2.6% of market
value and $2,470 per capita, and amortization is above average at 61.9% of
principal retired within 10 years. Variable rate debt, which is unhedged, totals
9.5% of outstanding par, a level that Fitch believes is prudent for the rating
category.
The $455 million fiscal 2013 - 2022 capital improvement plan is partly funded by
$222 million of long-term debt issuances. Major projects include the schools
($182 million) and the court system ($92 million). Future debt plans include
issuing about $12 million - $15 million every other year for routine school and
community college maintenance.
MANAGEMENT OF ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT SERVICE COSTS
Fiscal 2012 debt service costs equaled an above-average 16.4% of expenditures.
The county's recently instituted policy limits total annual debt service, less
certain revenues restricted to debt service, to 15% of the budget. Fitch views
the policy as somewhat liberal, but to date, the above-average debt service
costs have not pressured county finances. The county's prudent debt service
leveling plan somewhat offsets the high debt service costs, which includes the
banking of tax receipts in advance of debt service payment and the use of
lottery proceeds.
WELL-MANAGED LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Post-employment long-term obligations do not pressure the credit. The majority
of county employees participate in the well-funded North Carolina Local
Government Employees' Retirement System (LGERS), a cost-sharing
multiple-employer plan. Fitch notes positively that the county's contributions
for pension and other post-employment benefits for fiscal 2012 equaled a minimal
1.7% of spending.
LEASE REVENUE BONDS
Debt service payments for the LOBs and COPS are subject to annual appropriation.
As security for both bonds, the county delivers a deed of trust granting a lien
on essential government property. Fitch believes the property's essentiality
provides sufficient incentive to appropriate. Were a default to occur, the
county would forfeit use of the leased property.
The county anticipates an additional $20 million LOB issuance will be necessary
to complete the county's public safety facilities project, although a declining
jail population might allow the county to postpone that issuance.