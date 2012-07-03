(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in Switzerland.

-- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like Aargauische Kantonalbank (AKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.

-- We are revising our outlook on AKB to negative from stable and affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on AKB if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Swiss financial institution Aargauische Kantonalbank (AKB) to negative from stable. The 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. Rationale The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate and to lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012). We nevertheless recognize that home price increases in the Canton of Aargau (AAA/Stable/A-1+), where AKB operates, have been below the Swiss average in recent years. In addition, we consider that AKB adheres to prudent and conservative underwriting standards. Our ratings on AKB still reflect our assessment that the bank has an adequate business position, very strong capital and earnings, an adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity, reflecting its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'aa-'. We consider AKB to be a government-related entity (GRE) with an "extremely high" likelihood that its owner, the Canton of Aargau, would provide extraordinary government support in times of stress. Furthermore, the canton guarantees all of AKB's obligations. This results in a three-notch rating uplift from the SACP. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of AKB's mortgage loan book. Further negative rating actions may be triggered by a change of AKB's role for or link with the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, leading us to reassess its GRE status. However, we currently consider this scenario to be unlikely and would expect AKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered. We might also take a more negative view of AKB's SACP and lower the ratings if we were to envisage a decline in our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio to lower than 15%. We believe an improvement of the SACP to be remote at this stage, owing to AKB's comparatively concentrated business model. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ SACP aa- Anchor a Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Very strong (2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Strong (0) Support 3 GRE Support 3 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)