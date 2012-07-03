(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in Switzerland.

-- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks with sizable mortgage portfolios, like Migros Bank.

-- We are revising our outlook on Migros Bank to negative from stable and affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on the bank if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Swiss financial institution Migros Bank to negative from stable. The 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. Rationale The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, we might lower the ratings on Migros Bank by one notch, if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012). We understand, however, that Migros Bank adheres to prudent and conservative lending and underwriting standards, which partly mitigate the risks arising from the developments in the Swiss housing market. In our view, Migros Bank has a moderate business position, very strong capital and earnings, a moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity, reflecting its unchanged stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a'. According to our criteria, Migros Bank is a "strategically important" subsidiary of the Migros retailing group. We consider that the bank would likely benefit from group support, if needed, to safeguard the Migros brand, even though Migros focuses mainly on food retail and production. However, the long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank does not include an uplift for group support. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of Migros Bank's mortgage loan book. We would also consider a negative rating action if we were to perceive a weakening of Migros' brand image, the parent's diminished parental interest for its banking operations, or severe pressure on Migros' creditworthiness. An improvement in Migros Bank's SACP and, consequently, the ratings on the bank would depend on an improvement in Migros Bank's business or risk position. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 SACP a Anchor a Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Very strong (+2) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

To From Migros Bank Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1 Senior Unsecured A A Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1 A/A-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)