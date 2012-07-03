Overview

-- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in Switzerland.

-- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks with sizable mortgage portfolios, like Schwyzer Kantonalbank (SZKB).

-- We are revising our outlook on SZKB to negative from stable and affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on SZKB if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Switzerland-based financial institution Schwyzer Kantonalbank (SZKB) to negative from stable. The 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. Rationale The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, we might lower the ratings on SZKB by one notch if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012). Nevertheless, we acknowledge that SZKB has already taken proactive measures in response to the price developments in the domestic home property market. We also consider that the bank adheres to conservative and prudent lending and underwriting practices. Our ratings on SZKB still reflect our assessment of the bank's adequate business position, very strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity, reflecting SZKB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'aa-'. We consider SZKB to be a government-related entity with an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary support from its owner, the Canton of Schwyz (AAA/Stable/A-1+), in times of stress. This results in a three-notch rating uplift from the SACP. The canton guarantees all of SZKB's obligations. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of SZKB's mortgage loan book. Negative rating actions may also result from a weakening of SZKB's role for or link with the canton, or from changes in the statutory guarantee that may lead to a loosening of SZKB's ties with the canton. However, we currently consider this scenario to be unlikely and would expect SZKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered. An improvement in SZKB's SACP is unlikely at this stage, in view of the bank's comparatively concentrated business model. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ SACP aa- Anchor a Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Strong (0) Support +3 GRE Support +3 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

-- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Schwyzer Kantonalbank Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+ Senior Unsecured* AAA AAA Certificate Of Deposit AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+ *Guaranteed by the Canton of Schwyz. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009. (New York Ratings Team)