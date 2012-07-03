Overview

-- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in Switzerland.

-- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.

-- We are revising our outlook on BLKB to negative from stable and affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on BLKB if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Swiss financial institution Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings. Rationale The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks are operating and to lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012). We nevertheless recognize that real estate price increases have been more moderate in the Canton of Basel-Country (AAA/Stable/A-1+) than in some other Swiss cantons. In addition, we consider that BLKB has maintained conservative underwriting criteria in mortgage lending, which is reflected in the high asset quality of its credit portfolio. Our ratings on BLKB still reflect our 'a' anchor for a bank operating mainly in Switzerland, BLKB's adequate business position, very strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity. We regard BLKB as a government-related entity (GRE) and assess the likelihood that BLKB's owner, the Canton of Basel-Country, would provide timely and sufficient support to BLKB as extremely high. Because of this, we incorporate a three-notch uplift from BLKB's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile to the long-term rating. We do not envisage that the bank's GRE status and our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will change in the foreseeable future. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the high pace observed over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of BLKB's mortgage loan book. Further negative rating actions may be triggered by a change of BLKB's role for or link with the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, which may lead to a weaker assessment of its GRE status. However, we currently consider this scenario to be unlikely and would expect BLKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ SACP aa- Anchor a Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Very strong (+2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Strong (0) Support 3 GRE Support 3 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+ Certificate Of Deposit AAA/A-1+ Senior Unsecured* AAA *Guaranteed by the Canton of Basel-Country