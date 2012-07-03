July 3 - Overview

-- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in Switzerland.

-- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.

-- We are revising our outlook on ZKB to negative from stable and affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on ZKB if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Switzerland-based financial institution Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) to negative from stable. The 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. Rationale The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate and to lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012). ZKB operates mainly in the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable/--) and neighbouring cantons in the northern part of Switzerland, where we have seen moderately high increases in residential property prices. Nevertheless, the bank has maintained conservative underwriting criteria in mortgage lending, in our view, which are reflected by the currently high quality of its loan portfolio. Our ratings on ZKB still reflect our 'a' anchor for a bank operating mainly in Switzerland and ZKB's adequate business position, very strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity. We regard ZKB as a government-related entity (GRE) and assess the likelihood that ZKB's owner, the Canton of Zurich, would provide timely and sufficient support to ZKB as extremely high. Because of this, we incorporate a three-notch uplift from ZKB's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) into the long-term rating. We do not envisage our view of the bank's GRE status or an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support changing in the foreseeable future. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of ZKB's mortgage loan book. Negative rating actions may also be triggered by a change of ZKB's role for or link with the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, which may lead to us to reassess the bank's GRE status. However, we currently consider this scenario to be unlikely and would expect ZKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered. We might take a more negative view of ZKB's SACP and lower the ratings if ZKB's currently "very strong" capital position were to weaken, with the risk-adjusted capital ratio falling to lower than 15%. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ SACP aa- Anchor a Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Very strong (+2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Strong (0) Support 3 GRE Support 3 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

-- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Zuercher Kantonalbank Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+ Senior Unsecured* AAA AAA Certificate Of Deposit AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+ *Guaranteed by the Canton of Zurich. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)