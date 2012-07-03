Overview

-- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in Switzerland.

-- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.

-- We are revising our outlook on LUKB to negative from stable and affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on LUKB if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Swiss financial institution Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKB) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings. Rationale The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which the Swiss banks are operating and to lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012). We nevertheless recognize that the real estate price increases have been more moderate in the Canton of Lucerne (AA+/Stable/A-1+) than in some other Swiss cantons. Furthermore, we consider that LUKB has maintained conservative underwriting practices in its mortgage lending, as reflected in the high asset quality of its credit portfolio. Our ratings on LUKB still reflect our 'a' anchor for a bank operating mainly in Switzerland, LUKB's adequate business position, very strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity. We regard LUKB as a government-related entity (GRE) and assess the likelihood that LUKB's owner, the Canton of Lucerne, would provide timely and sufficient support to LUKB as "extremely high". Because of this, we incorporate a two-notch uplift from LUKB's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile into the long-term rating. We do not envisage that the bank's GRE status and our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will change in the foreseeable future. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the high pace observed in the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of LUKB's mortgage loan book. A negative rating action may be also triggered by a change of LUKB's role for, or link with, the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, which may lead us to a weaker assessment of its GRE status. However, we currently consider this scenario to be unlikely and would expect LUKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered. We view the likelihood of an upgrade as remote at this stage, barring an upgrade of the canton. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating AA+/Negative/A-1+ SACP aa- Anchor a Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Strong (0) Support +2 GRE Support +2 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

-- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Luzerner Kantonalbank Counterparty Credit Rating AA+/Negative/A-1+ AA+/Stable/A-1+ Certificate Of Deposit AA+/A-1+ Senior Unsecured* AA+ Subordinated A+ *Guaranteed by the Canton of Lucerne Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)