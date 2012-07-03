July 3 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following town of Huntington, NY (the town) bonds: --$7,600,000 general obligation (GO) public improvement serial bonds, 2012. The bonds are scheduled for competitive sale on July 11, 2012. Proceeds will be used to fund various capital improvements. In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating at 'AAA': --$78,000,000 outstanding GO Bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY: The current issue is a general obligation of the town for which the town has pledged its full faith and credit and ad valorem tax, subject to a 2011 state statute limiting property tax increases to the lesser of 2% or an inflation factor (the tax cap law). This limit can be overridden annually by a 60% vote of the town's governing body. The town has pledged its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for debt service on outstanding GO bonds issued prior to the series 2012 bonds. No exemption is made under the tax cap law for debt service on outstanding GO debt; however, the constitutionality of this provision has not been tested. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Strong financial management practices, including conservative budgeting and demonstrated ability to control expenditures combined with a mature and stable tax base have enabled the town to maintain strong reserve levels and overall financial flexibility despite draws on its fund balance. WEALTHY, ROBUST ECONOMY: The town benefits from its proximity to New York City and an affluent local economy evidenced by above-average wealth levels and below-average unemployment. MODERATE DEBT & LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Debt levels are moderate and should remain favorable given limited borrowing plans and capital needs coupled with manageable pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION MAINTAINENCE OF STRUCTURAL BALANCE: Fitch expects that management will control expenditures or raise recurring revenues to maintain healthy fund balances consistent with the rating category. Draws greater than currently anticipated will put downward pressure on the rating. CREDIT SUMMARY: AFFLUENT ECONOMIC BASE The town is located at the western end of Suffolk County, approximately 40 miles east of Manhattan. At a market value of $38 billion, the town's economic base is broad and stable and includes utility, retail, and commercial firms among its largest taxpayers, with some taxpayer concentration in Keyspan/Long Island Power Authority, representing 11% of the town's tax base. The town is mostly residential and has had a stable population over the past decade (205,000 residents). Because the town is largely built out, further tax base growth will be driven by redevelopment efforts. The town is affluent as evidenced by wealth and per capita market value levels that are considerably higher than state and national averages. Unemployment rates have historically been below state and national averages. As of April 2012 the town's unemployment rate was 6.3%, compared to 7.5%, 8.1% and 7.7% for the county, state and U.S., respectively. Major employees include Huntington Hospital (2,068 employees), Estee Lauder (1,629), Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center (2,000) and Newsday (1,800). Canon USA's headquarters relocation to the town is expected to bring approximately 3,000; management expects occupancy of the headquarters in the second quarter of 2013. STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT The town's financial position remains stable despite notable draws on the general fund reserves from fiscal 2007 to fiscal 2010. Positive operations in 2011 were achieved with a one-time inflow of cash from the sale of flood abatement property to New York State ($3.1 million); further negative operating margins would suggest structural imbalance and put downward pressure on the town's rating. In 2011, the town added $2.4 million to fund balance, ending the year with $14.2 million in unrestricted fund balance (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned under GASB 54), or 16.1% of spending, well above the town's 10% undesignated general fund balance policy. Additional factors contributing to positive operations were better-than-budget mortgage tax receipts, sufficient cost containment, and resource recovery savings. The town's 2012 budget includes a $3 million use of fund balance, the use of which is down from prior levels, and holds the general fund property tax levy flat for a fourth consecutive year. Management reports that for the first half of 2012, mortgage tax revenues (8.3% of 2012 budget) are performing slightly under budget, which is largely offset by strong recreation fees, lower utility and fuel costs, and continued monitoring of staffing levels. Through attrition and early retirements the town has reduced its overall staffing to 698 personnel, down 11% from 2007 peak levels. Recently established labor contracts in May 2012 increase employee health care contributions to 10% and contain a 2.75% salary increase, and are expected to result in $500,000 to $700,000 in first-year savings. The town has discontinued its five-year financial planning, but continues to prudently engage in out-year forecasting. Projections for 2013 suggest a $4 million gap in the town's general fund and are based on conservative assumptions. Fitch believes that management has a willingness to raise revenue and further reduce expenditures to close this gap based on past performance. MODERATE DEBT PROFILE The town's overall debt levels, including the current offering, are low at 1.7% of market value, underlining the town's affluence, and more moderate at $3,162 per capita. In addition, the town has a policy of rapid debt amortization; 86% of outstanding debt is retired in 10 years. Current-year debt service is a moderate 12% of operating funds and debt service fund spending. The town's capital needs are limited because it is largely built out and its infrastructure is well-developed. The fiscal years 2012-2016 capital improvement plan is a manageable $54 million with $38 million in planned borrowing (including the current offering). The town participates in state-run cost-sharing defined benefit pension plans which are well-funded under the aggregate cost valuation method. The 2012 pension payment represents a manageable 6.8% of general fund spending; the town continues to prudently fully pay its required contribution. The town's OPEB liability does not represent near-term financial pressure, as pay-as-you-go funding represented a moderate 7.3% of 2011 general fund spending. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the unfunded actuarial liability represented a low 0.3% of market value. 