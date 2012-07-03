(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 3 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Urban Community of Strasbourg's (CUS) Long-term local and foreign currency ratings to 'AA' and affirmed its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The downgrade reflects the level of capital expenditure which remains high, notably through the public urban transport company CTS, of which CUS owns 52%. Consequently, Fitch expects that the net overall risk increase in the medium term but the downgrade already factors the increase of the direct debt to about EUR440m by 2015. The ratings also take into account the weakening of CUS's economic profile which will put pressure on the budgetary performance in the medium term. The Stable Outlook indicates that Fitch expects that the debt payback ratio should not exceed eight years in 2015, in accordance with CUS's aims. In the context of the abolition of the business tax, a downgrade would result from CUS's inability to adjust its capital expenditure to its self-financing capacity, preventing a reduction of the deficit before debt variation and a sharp increase of the direct debt to current balance close to 10 years. A positive rating action - unlikely under present economic conditions - could be considered if capital expenditure and borrowing are lower than projected, combined with a structural consolidation of the operating margin at around 20 %. CUS is located in France's fourth-wealthiest region in terms of GDP per inhabitant. Strasbourg's territory has suffered job losses during the economic crisis. At end-2011, the unemployment rate reached 9.9% compared to 8.5% at the regional level. In the medium term, the status of the European capital of Strasbourg and its border location with Germany should partially offset the economic crisis effect. CUS's competencies entail significant investments. Over the period 2012-2015, the executive expects a total investment of about EUR750m. Self-financing capacity (SFC; current balance plus capital revenue) accounted for 88.4% of capital expenditure at end-2011. With an average of EUR190m per year of investment planned, Fitch estimates that the debt payback ratio could reach a maximum of eight years in 2015 - which remains compatible with the current rating - compared to 3.2 years at end-2011. Indirect debt mainly relates to CTS (EUR255m) which is likely to increase in the medium term. The proportion of public-sector entity debt guaranteed by CUS is high, at 256% of operating revenue in 2011. However, guarantees present limited economic risk, as they are mostly concentrated on the strongly state-supported social housing sector, and on CTS. CUS's budgetary performances improved slightly in 2011 with the current balance reaching EUR83.7m or 19.1% of current revenue. Moreover, following the fiscal reform, operating revenue flexibility has been reduced. CUS has limited flexibility on operating expenditure due to the proportion of staff costs (30.9% of operating expenditure) in the total and operating transfers to CTS (EUR119.5m at end-2011). CUS's administration has been strengthened with an audit department both to help to structure its decision making and to strengthen control over revenues. Fitch estimates financial management is highly efficient, notably in terms of forecasting ability, which underpins its capacity to address CUS's budgetary challenges. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2011, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 05 March 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (New York Ratings Team)