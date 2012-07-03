July 3 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 15
basis points (bps) to 228 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 1 bp to 686 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 14 bps
to 157 bps, 'A' widened by 15 bps to 200 bps, and 'BBB' widened by 14 bps to 277
bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 4 bps to 486 bps, 'B' contracted by 1 bp to 723
bps, and 'CCC' contracted by 3 bps to 1,107 bps.
By industry, financial institutions widened by 13 bps to 317 bps, and banks
and telecommunications widened by 9 bps each to 342 bps and 346 bps,
respectively. Industrials widened by 12 bps to 321 bps, and utilities widened
by 15 bps to 239 bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year
moving average of 210 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps.
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving
average of 680 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 739 bps. We
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
(New York Ratings Team)