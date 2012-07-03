July 3 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 15 basis points (bps) to 228 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp to 686 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 14 bps to 157 bps, 'A' widened by 15 bps to 200 bps, and 'BBB' widened by 14 bps to 277 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 4 bps to 486 bps, 'B' contracted by 1 bp to 723 bps, and 'CCC' contracted by 3 bps to 1,107 bps. By industry, financial institutions widened by 13 bps to 317 bps, and banks and telecommunications widened by 9 bps each to 342 bps and 346 bps, respectively. Industrials widened by 12 bps to 321 bps, and utilities widened by 15 bps to 239 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 210 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 680 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 739 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)