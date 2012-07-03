(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it raised its senior
unsecured debt ratings on Midland, Texas-based oil fields services company Basic
Energy Services' senior unsecured notes to 'B+' (the same level as the
corporate credit rating) from 'B'. We simultaneously revised the recovery rating
on these issues to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%)
recovery in the event of a payment default, from '5'.
The improved recovery expectation reflects an updated higher valuation for the
company in a default scenario. In view of the company's strong operating
performance in 2010 and 2011, we have increased our run-rate EBITDA estimate
post default to $100 million, which is approximately half of the average
EBITDA over the last four years. This results in a gross enterprise value of
$600 million. Despite an increase in the company's borrowing base last year,
this would leave approximately $310 million in value available to the $726
million in claims relating to the unsecured notes. This results in our
expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default, consistent with a recovery rating of '4'.
The ratings on Basic Energy Services Inc. continue to reflect its
participation in the highly cyclical and competitive U.S. oilfield services
market and indirect exposure to volatile hydrocarbon prices. The ratings also
incorporate Basic's strong position in the workover rig segment,
solid-positioning in oil-prone basins, and its capital spending flexibility
during industry downturns.
RATINGS LIST
Basic Energy Services Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Upgraded; Revised Recovery Rating
To From
Senior unsecured notes B+ B
Recovery rating 4 5
