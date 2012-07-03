(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Postbank's (Postbank; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows Fitch's review of the programme. The rating is based on Postbank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 8.1%, and the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds. With all else unchanged, the D-factor allows Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AAA' as long as the issuer is rated 'BBB' or above. As of March 2012 the cover pool comprised bonds issued by 24 public entities and amounting to EUR 2.3bn, as well as residential mortgages amounting to EUR 0.4bn and benefitting from a loss guarantee from Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW, 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+') which guarantees full recovery (including accrued interest and foreclosure costs) after foreclosure of properties for defaulted borrowers. KfW's 'AAA' rating is based on the guarantee from the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG, 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+'). Fitch aggregated the cover assets on an ultimate guarantor level; including the guaranteed mortgages, the agency allocated 81% of the total portfolio to the German sovereign and German federal states, whose creditworthiness is, in Fitch's opinion, linked to the creditworthiness of the German sovereign. Due to this high concentration, Fitch recognises a strong linkage between the programme's rating and the rating of the FRG and modelled no defaults for the German assets. As a result, a downgrade of the FRG's rating would immediately lead to a downgrade of the programme's rating. Further debtor groups are the Belgian sovereign (9%), institutions of the European Union (9%) and the Austrian sovereign (1%). Fitch calculated a default rate of 9.2% and a recovery rate of 24.9% in a 'AAA' stress scenario for the cover pool. Fitch also simulated a run-down of the cover pool under the management of a third party following an assumed default of Postbank. In its cash-flow analysis, the agency takes into account the credit quality of the cover pool and the maturity mismatches between the cover pool and the outstanding Pfandbriefe. The weighted average residual maturities of cover assets and liabilities are 3.8 and 3.4 years, respectively. All assets and liabilities are EUR-denominated. The programme's nominal over-collateralisation (OC) stands at 42.2%, while the lowest level of OC in the last 12 months was 37.3%. For this programme, the level of OC supporting a 'AAA' rating on a probability of default basis currently stands at an unchanged 24%. This percentage will be affected by, among other things, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed that the current level of OC supporting the assigned rating will remain stable. Fitch monitors the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds and checks whether the OC taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating. Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as proposed, the criteria changes would not impact the rating of Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe. However, it could impact the minimum IDR at which the rating could be maintained at 'AAA'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Spread Assumption Addendum', dated 28 November 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Spread Assumption Addendum Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)