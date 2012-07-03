(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of United Services Automobile Association (USAA) and its insurance subsidiaries at 'AAA'. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of USAA Capital Corporation (USAA CapCo) at 'AAA' and its senior unsecured notes at 'AA+'. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. USAA's ratings reflect its strong competitive position in a stable niche market--military and ex-military personnel and their families. The ratings also reflect USAA's exceptionally strong capitalization, solid liquidity, continued disciplined underwriting, and historically low financial leverage. Offsetting factors include the company's catastrophe risk and the lower credit profile of its banking operation. In 2011, USAA generated solid earnings of $2.1 billion, down from $2.6 billion generated in the prior year. The decline was due to record catastrophe losses totaling $1.4 billion in 2011, marking the costliest catastrophe year of USAA's history. Fitch continues to believe that USAA effectively manages its catastrophe exposure through pricing, risk selection, and reinsurance. Fitch views USAA's capital position as extremely strong based on its 838% NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio at Dec. 31, 2011. Additionally, USAA maintains conservative statutory net leverage (measured by net written premiums and liabilities to surplus) at approximately 1.4x, which exposes less of its surplus to pricing and reserve risk as compared with peers. Favorably, statutory surplus increased by 6% to $16.9 billion in 2011. The company maintains solid liquidity with approximately $13.4 billion of cash and short-term investments at year-end 2011. USAA also utilizes a relatively prudent investment strategy with virtually no exposure to below-investment-grade fixed income securities or direct sovereign exposure, and modest exposure to equities. Conversely, USAA's exposure to structured securities, largely CMBS and ABS, makes up approximately 20% of its investment portfolio, which Fitch views as high. However, this is somewhat mitigated by the high credit quality and seniority of the tranches. USAA's debt to capital ratio remained low at 4.2% at year-end 2011. In 2010, USAA adopted FAS 167, which required it to consolidate its variable interest entities (VIEs) initially set up to securitize loans made by USAA Federal Savings Bank (USAA FSB). Fitch captures this additional leverage in its total financing & commitments (TFC) ratio, which is a comprehensive measure of all financing activities including both recourse and non-recourse securitizations. USAA's TFC ratio is low at approximately 0.12 times (x). Interest coverage remained strong at 20x for 2011. Investments in illiquid subsidiaries represent 40% of USAA's surplus. USAA CapCo., which owns USAA FSB and USAA Real Estate Company, is the largest subsidiary. Significant growth in the banking operation and/or real estate company would alter USAA's operating profile and could promote negative rating pressure. Fitch continues to view the asset quality of USAA FSB favorably when compared to banking peers. However, a continued economic slowdown could lead to increased charge-offs in the near term. Fitch views the bank's capitalization as adequate with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.1% as of March 31, 2012. Fitch views the strategic category of USAA Life Insurance Company as 'Core' and, as a result, it continues to receive upward lift to the USAA group rating level. This reflects Fitch's view of the complementary nature of USAA's life products to its distribution channel. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --A material deterioration in balance sheet strength, including net statutory leverage - defined as net written premiums and liabilities divided by surplus -above 2.0x for property/casualty operations and 2.7x excluding surplus for affiliated life insurance subsidiaries and USAA Capital Corp.; --Sharp and sustained weakening of underwriting results; --TFC ratio at or above 0.4x; --Significant growth in the banking operation would alter USAA's operating profile and could promote negative rating pressure. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: USAA Capital Corp. --IDR at 'AAA'; --Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F1+'; --3.5% $200 million medium-term notes due July 17, 2014 at 'AA+'; --1.05% $250 million senior unsecured notes due Sept. 30, 2014 at 'AA+'; --2.288% $250 million senior unsecured notes due Dec. 13, 2016 at 'AA+'. Primary insurance companies: United Services Automobile Association USAA Casualty Insurance Company USAA General Indemnity Company USAA County Mutual Insurance Company USAA Texas Lloyds Co. USAA Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'AAA'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)