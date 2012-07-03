-- The Irish government has taken the next step in its overhaul of the personal insolvency regime by publishing a draft bill that sets out how the regime might work.

-- At best, the proposed change, if it were to become law, could be a neutral development for Irish banks' stand-alone credit profiles and the Irish BICRA.

-- However, there would be a meaningful possibility that the new regime could either accelerate the banks' realization of mortgage losses or, worse, lead to even higher losses that we would otherwise expect. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) July 3, 2012--Significant levels of personal debt in Ireland, an ongoing recession, and a banking system in crisis have resulted in serious financial problems for a large part of the population. On June 29, 2012, the Irish government revealed long-awaited details of the new personal insolvency legislation, a condition of the country's bail-out package from the EU/IMF in late 2010. We consider this development to be a necessary step forward in tackling the growing mortgage debt crisis in Ireland. However, the government also needs to resolve the current impasse on new repossession orders if Ireland is to have a body of laws and regulation that work effectively for both borrowers and lenders. (For more information, see Ireland's New Personal Insolvency Regime Keeps Mortgage Risk To The Fore published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Under the proposals, borrowers who are struggling to pay their debts would be able to enter into a non-judicial insolvency arrangement with their creditors, overseen by a new Insolvency Service, provided that they have first worked with the banks to explore other solutions. Bankruptcy will remain an option, but the government proposes to cut the bankruptcy period from 12 to three years. Because legislation is unlikely to be passed until late 2012, and it will take time to set up the Insolvency Service, we do not expect the new regime to take effect in practice until mid-2013. Standard & Poor's expects that banks will, wherever possible, seek to agree alternative outcomes with borrowers that fall short of the sort of debt write-off that would result from the new insolvency arrangements. Together, these alternative outcomes and the insolvency arrangements could add supply to the housing market, lowering house prices more quickly to the clearing level or trough by late 2013. We currently expect that prices would on average bottom at 60%-65% below the 2007 peak. Even if the regime does not change, we expect systemwide nonperforming mortgages to continue to rise in the coming 18 months, and impairment charges to remain elevated through 2013, leading to, on average, losses in line with the 9.2% Prudential Capital Assessment Review "stress" case for the 2011-2013 period. In our view, the new, more borrower-friendly insolvency regime would, at best, lead to a similar outcome. We believe that a more negative scenario could arise if access to what is in effect a mechanism of debt forgiveness is not carefully constrained, by law and in practice, to the most acute cases of personal insolvency. The impact of the proposed bill on Irish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) remains unclear, and will depend on whether loans subject to one of the new arrangements remain within transaction collateral pools or are repurchased by the originators. The latter could be credit positive for RMBS investors. Otherwise, if the arrangements lead to significant principal write-downs, transactions could begin crystallizing higher losses without the usual accompanying principal cash flow from a property sale, which could be credit negative. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Irish RMBS Delinquencies Are Set To Continue Rising, June 18, 2012

-- Ratings On Ireland Affirmed At 'BBB+/A-2' On Crisis Response; Outlook Remains Negative, April 26, 2012

-- Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4, 2012

-- BICRA On Ireland Revised To Group '7' From Group '6', Nov. 9, 2011 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)