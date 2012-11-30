Overview
-- U.S.-based dental practice management services provider Heartland
Dental Care LLC is being acquired in a leveraged transaction. Its majority
owner will be the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTTP).
-- Pro forma for the transaction, leverage is over 8x.
-- We are assigning Heartland our 'B' corporate credit rating.
-- We are also assigning Heartland's $100 million first-lien revolving
credit facility and $450 million first-lien term loan our 'B' credit rating
and '3' recovery rating, and assigning its $200 million second-lien term loan
our 'CCC+' credit rating and '6' recovery rating .
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage, initially
very high, will decline to about 6.0x to 6.5x within two years largely as a
result of EBITDA growth.
Rating Action
On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Effingham,
Ill.-based Heartland Dental Care LLC its 'B' corporate credit rating. The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned Heartland's $100 million first-lien revolving
credit facility and $450 million first-lien term loan our 'B' credit rating
(the same as the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '3',
indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal
in the event of payment default.
We also assigned Heartland's $200 million second-lien term loan our 'CCC+'
credit rating (two notches below the corporate credit rating), with a recovery
rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery
of principal in the event of payment default.
Rationale
The rating on dental practice management (DPM) services provider Heartland
Dental Care LLC reflects its "highly leveraged" (according to our criteria)
financial risk profile. As of Sept. 30, 2012, pro forma adjusted debt to
EBITDA is 8.2x. We expect leverage to decline to about 6.2x, still high,
within about two years largely as a result of EBITDA growth. We consider
Heartland's business risk profile to be "vulnerable," characterized by its
narrow scope of operations in intensely competitive markets with low barriers
to entry. Heartland's affiliated professional corporations, which are not
owned by Heartland, operate 381 dental care offices in 21 states, with some
concentration in the Midwest and Florida.
We expect Heartland to continue growing more rapidly than the total U.S.
dental services industry, spurred by opening new offices and acquisitions, but
we expect its growth to slow. For 2012, we estimate revenue growth of about
25%, somewhat below its pace for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, boosted
by a large acquisition late in 2011. For 2013, we expect revenues to grow
about 10%, with mid-single-digit annual growth thereafter. Historically,
Heartland had substantial non-cash expenses for ESOP stock compensation ($26.3
million for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012). These expenses ceased in the
fourth quarter of 2012 and will not resume because all ESOP shares have been
allocated to employees. Over the next few years, we expect the EBITDA margin
to be in the 18% to 19.5% range, similar to historical levels, adding back the
non-cash stock expense, capitalizing operating leases, and making other
customary adjustments.
The $110 billion U.S. dental practice industry is extremely fragmented and
highly competitive, contributing to our "vulnerable" business risk assessment.
Treatment volume, especially for more discretionary services such as
orthodontics, and patient financial capacity exhibit some sensitivity to
economic conditions. We also see vulnerabilities in the nature of the DPM
structure. The DPM business has many retail industry attributes, and so
carries risks associated with advertising and promotion, branding, real estate
selection, and others. In addition, the ongoing attraction and retention of
dentists is necessary to maintain good profitability. While potential changes
in state or federal laws, regulations, or accounting rules could hurt the DPM
industry, we do not currently incorporate any adverse developments in our
base-case scenario.
Heartland's affiliates offer a broad range of general and specialty dental
services. As one of the large dental service organizations in the U.S., we
believe Heartland has more favorable supply costs and reimbursement rates from
commercial insurers, compared with the small dental practices with which it
typically competes. However, it may lack some economies of scale possessed by
DPMs that operate in a more centralized fashion than Heartland. It has a
better payor profile (with minimal government revenue) than some of its large
peers and targets a somewhat more affluent patient, which we believe gives it
a bit more pricing flexibility. We believe Heartland also has had relatively
low dentist turnover, which we view positively. Still, we see significant
risks inherent in Heartland's growth strategies.
The company provides administrative, financial, and operating services to
affiliated professional corporations (PCs). Although the company does not own
the affiliated PCs, its financial statements consolidate them. Heartland
generally owns the dental office assets, but dentists and hygienists generally
are not employees of the company, in accordance with state laws. We analyze
the consolidated financial statements on the basis presented (adjusted for the
capitalization of operating leases and other standard adjustments) because we
believe they best reflect the economic substance of the company's business
model.
OTTP plans to purchase a majority interest in Heartland primarily from another
financial sponsor. Heartland's ESOP trust and members of management will
retain minority stakes. As part of the transaction, nearly all of Heartland's
existing debt will be repaid and preferred stock held by current owners will
be redeemed. As of Sept. 30, 2012, pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA is a very
high 8.2x. Our adjustments include the capitalization of operating leases, the
elimination of nonrecurring items, and adding back to EBITDA non-cash stock
compensation including ESOP contribution expenses. We expect leverage to
decline to about 6.2x and EBITDA interest coverage to increase to about 2.5x
within two years.
Liquidity
We consider Heartland's liquidity to be "adequate" (according to our
criteria). We expect funds from operations (FFO) in excess of $50 million per
year in 2012 and 2013. Working capital needs are relatively modest. In our
base-case scenario, we expect annual capital expenditures, mostly for new
dental offices, to be about $25 million, and we assume about $20 million per
year of acquisitions. However, we believe Heartland may expand more
aggressively.
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- Over the next 12-24 months, we expect sources of liquidity, including
the $100 million revolver, to exceed uses by more than 1.5x. Even if EBITDA is
15% below our projections, we estimate liquidity sources would exceed uses.
-- As of Sept. 30, 2012, Heartland had $7 million of cash.
-- Mandatory debt repayment amounts to about $10 million in 2013 and less
in 2014.
-- Heartland's new loan agreement contains a net total debt leverage
limit that is applicable only if revolver borrowing exceeds 25% of the
commitment. Unless Heartland makes a large acquisition, we do not expect
significant revolver borrowing over the next two years.
-- We believe Heartland might not be able to absorb a low-probability
high-impact event without refinancing.
Recovery analysis
For our complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Heartland, to
be published after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our outlook on Heartland is stable, reflecting the expectation that leverage
will recede to the 6.0x to 6.5x range by the end of 2014 largely as a result
of EBITDA growth. We also expect Heartland will add new affiliates (a
combination of de novo offices and acquired practices) at a measured pace. We
could lower our rating if larger than expected acquisitions or other
developments retard improvement in credit metrics. We would also consider a
rating downgrade if margins are 200 basis points lower than we expect, sharply
reducing free operating cash flow. We are not likely to raise our rating
during the next two years, based on private equity ownership and sustained
high leverage.
