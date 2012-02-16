BRIEF-Thailand's Ananda Development to launch 17 housing projects worth 41.8 bln baht this year
* Says plans to launch 17 projects worth 41.8 billion baht ($1.19 billion) this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 - The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Says plans to launch 17 projects worth 41.8 billion baht ($1.19 billion) this year
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 169.6 million lira versus 165.2 million lira year ago
* Says 3.4 million shares of STrust Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by Saibu Gas during the period from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20 and Saibu Gas resolves to buy 3.1 million shares as planed