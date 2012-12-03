Dec 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings for Cogeco Cable Inc.
(Cogeco) at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also removed Cogeco from Rating Watch
Negative.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Cogeco
--Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-'.
--Senior secured notes at 'BBB-'.
The rating affirmation is the result of Cogeco closing its $1.36 billion
acquisition for Atlantic Broadband Group, LLC (ABB). Financing for the
transaction includes $660 million committed first lien term loan at ABB that is
non-recourse debt to Cogeco. Leverage pro forma for the acquisition would
increase to approximately 2.7x at Cogeco Cable (3.1x on a consolidated basis)
which is outside of Fitch's expectations for its leverage range. Longer-term
expectations for Cogeco ratings include leverage of approximately 2.5x or less.
Fitch expects Cogeco will reduce leverage back to this range within the next 12
- 15 months.
The 'BBB-' ratings reflect Cogeco Cable's stable operating profile and the
strength of the Canadian operations that generate the majority of the company's
revenue and cash flow. Fitch believes that the Canadian operations are well
supported by Cogeco Cable's competitive position anchored by its high speed
internet and triple play offering. The cable systems are also clustered in less
concentrated and generally less competitive suburban regions.
Nevertheless, the competitive intensity in Canada is expected to increase with
additional IPTV footprint expansion through fiber-to-the-home overbuilds in a
substantial portion of Cogeco's regions. This will likely increase the pressure
on primary service unit additions which have been decreasing due to category
maturity, competitive offerings and tightening of credit controls. Fitch
believes Cogeco also needs to upgrade technology supporting its video offering
to better match capabilities with the telco's IPTV video service.
The increased financial risk due to higher debt levels reduces the tolerance for
potential operational shortfalls associated with greater than expected
competitive impacts. Operating trends that fall below expectations, thus
pressuring cash flows and slowing the deleveraging process could warrant changes
in
Outlook and/or ratings. Cogeco should be able to mitigate pressure through rate
increases and SMB primary service unit additions which will become an
increasingly important offset. In addition, the enterprise services segment
provides a growing diversified revenue stream with good margins. Cogeco's
capital spending intensity has been elevated relative to its peers due to
success-based spending within this segment.
Cogeco will use a material portion of its good liquidity position to close the
ABB acquisition. Cogeco's main sources of liquidity are through its credit
facilities, cash position, and free cash flow (FCF). As of Aug. 31, 2012, Cogeco
Cable had no outstandings on its CAD750 million credit facility due 2017 and
CAD215 million of cash. Cogeco Cable will use proceeds from the $660 million
first lien term loans at ABB, a substantial drawdown on its revolver and fund
the remaining portion of the acquisition with cash on hand. Going forward, Fitch
expects Cogeco will restore at least a portion of its liquidity position on the
revolver. Free cash flow (FCF) for the fiscal year 2012 was CAD42 million after
dividend payment. Cogeco's current guidance excludes ABB, and after dividend
payment the company is expected to generate approximately CAD54 million of FCF
in FY 2013.
Cogeco's conservative financial policies also support its current ratings. The
company does not have an active share program. Additionally the most recent
dividend increase of 4% is much lower than in the past reflecting in part the
increased leverage resulting from the acquisition and Cogeco's desire to use
discretionary cash flow to delever the balance sheet.
Importantly, Fitch believes the new ABB subsidiary should be in a self-funding
position. This is supported by ABB's current cash generation, a substantial tax
shield related to net operating losses, a competitive environment with limited
triple play competition and the expected growth from increasing underpenetrated
services. ABB will increase success-based capital spending which should improve
its competitive position relative to satellite operators which is the primary
competitor in approximately three quarters of its markets.
The corporate structure used by Cogeco for the ABB acquisition also enables
material tax related benefits. Consequently, Cogeco's increased interest costs
are essentially covered through a tax-free interest payment from the
intercompany subordinated debt at ABB and tax interest deductibility associated
with the ABB term loan.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
--Cogeco does not make progress on deleveraging Cogeco Cable below the mid 2.5x
range in next 12 - 15 months;
--An additional material leveraging transaction;
--Greater than expected IPTV competition in Cogeco Cable territory that
adversely affects operating trends;
--Negative operating trends in the Atlantic Broadband operations that requires
Cogeco Cable to infuse additional funding;
--Reduced free cash flow prospects.
Positive: Fitch believes that the current leverage, smaller operational scale of
operations relative to its peers and increased competitive factors constrain
upward movement in the ratings. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not
currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade.