Nikkei edges down, Toshiba slumps as investors brace for earnings report
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
Dec 3 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Miami, FL.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Japan stocks expected to take cues from dollar-yen after Yellen - analyst
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Donald Trump swore in former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, putting him to work on tax reform, financial de-regulation and economic diplomacy efforts.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.