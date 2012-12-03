Dec 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has discontinued its ratings on Aviva Insurance (Europe) SE (Aviva IE; BBB+/Negative/--) after Aviva IE transferred all its insurance assets and liabilities into Aviva Insurance Ltd. (AIL; A+/Stable/A-1). AIL is a U.K.-based core subsidiary of the Aviva group (Aviva; core subsidiaries rated A+/Stable).