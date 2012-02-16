(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 - The implicit, virtually unlimited deposit insurance at German
banks, which Fitch Ratings considers tantamount to state support, provides
stability in the current market environment. However, it also makes the banking
system inefficient by helping weaker banks compete.
Protection schemes for deposits at privately owned banks will slowly start
to decline, but will remain effectively unlimited for depositors at the biggest
banks. For privately owned banks, meaning those outside the public or
cooperative sectors, a voluntary deposit protection scheme is intended to cover
each depositor up to a ceiling of 30% of the bank's current equity in the event
of a liquidation of the bank. Although the scheme is voluntarily and not legally
binding, Fitch considers that the pressure to fulfil on the promise would be
very high. In most cases this support is effectively unlimited, since for the
smallest German bank this ceiling is around EUR1.5m per depositor, and for a
bank like Deutsche Bank it amounts to billions of euros.
This dwarfs the minimum and commonly applied depositor insurance limit in
the European Union of EUR100,000, which German banks also subscribe to in a
parallel, mandatory scheme. In a systemic crisis or a crisis at a large German
bank, payment under the protection scheme would require the government to step
in. While other governments did indeed step in to guarantee deposits during the
financial crisis, such as in Ireland and Denmark, the German banking system is
much larger and no other European banking has explicit, ongoing deposit
insurance of the same magnitude per depositor.
These support mechanisms have contributed to stability in Germany since the
current crisis began. However, we believe they also mean that small, weaker
banks with troubled business models and poor fundamental financial health or
foreign bank subsidiaries without a franchise contributing to the real German
economy are able to compete for deposits easily with stronger rivals. They are
also taking sizeable deposits from institutional customers without having to pay
interest commensurate with the risk in the bank. This lack of pressure on weak
banks to exit the market makes the banking system as a whole less efficient. It
is unclear exactly how this will change as the global regulatory environment
continues to move towards living wills, ring-fencing and other measures designed
to make winding up a bank easier. One suggestion is the implementation of legal
depositor preference in Europe, which would likely replace mandatory deposit
insurance. If implemented throughout the EU, this would put the German banks on
a more level playing field with their European peers and make lower risk banks
more appealing to German depositors than the less viable ones. In contrast,
Fitch expects that the October 2011 changes to the deposit insurance scheme for
private banks will be difficult to implement and, in any case, will not have a
meaningful impact. The deposit protection ceiling will be ratcheted down from
30% of equity to 8.75% in 2025, but this will still be a high ceiling for most
banks. Tighter restrictions on new banks that join the scheme will set the
ceiling at EUR250,000 for the first three years.
The ceiling can also be reduced to EUR250,000 for banks already belonging to
the scheme which are assessed to be higher risk. Changes to the scheme may serve
to discourage large depositors from switching their accounts to new entrants.
Fitch also believes that reducing the ceiling for weaker banks would be
difficult to implement at this stage of the financial crisis, given that it
would result in deposit outflows, which could trigger bank failure.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)