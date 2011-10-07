(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BB-' ratings on eight Ford Motor ( F.N ) Co.-related transactions on CreditWatch with positive implications (see list). All of the transactions are pass-through structures. The ratings on each of them are dependent on the ratings on one of the following underlying securities (see the ratings list for more detailed information): Ford Motor Co.'s 7.45% debentures due July 16, 2031 ('BB-/Watch Pos'); Ford Motor Co.'s 7.7% debentures due May 15, 2097 ('BB-/Watch Pos'); and Ford Motor Co.'s 7.4% debentures due Nov. 1, 2046 ('BB-/Watch Pos'). Today's CreditWatch actions follow our Sept. 29, 2011, placement of our 'BB-' ratings on the three underlying securities on CreditWatch positive. We may take subsequent rating actions on these transactions due to changes in our ratings on the underlying securities. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- S&PCORRECT: Ford Motor Co. 'BB-' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Positive, published Sept. 29, 2011.

-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2006.

-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Criteria Related To Global Synthetic Securities, published Oct. 1, 2006. RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE Corporate Backed Trust Certificates Ford Motor Co. Debenture-Backed Series 2001-36 Trust US$58.501 million pass-through series 2001-36 due May 15, 2097 (underlying security: Ford Motor Co.'s 7.7% debentures due May 15, 2097)

Rating Class To From A1 BB-/Watch Pos BB- CorTS Trust For Ford Debentures US$300 million 7.4% pass-through due Nov. 1, 2046 (underlying security: Ford Motor Co.'s 7.4% debentures due Nov. 1, 2046)

Rating Class To From Certs BB-/Watch Pos BB- CorTS Trust II For Ford Notes US$219.584 million 8% pass-through series 2003-3 due July 16, 2031 (underlying security: Ford Motor Co.'s 7.45% debentures due July 16, 2031)

Rating Class To From Certs BB-/Watch Pos BB- PPLUS Trust Series FMC-1 US$40 million 8.25% pass-through series FMC-1 due July 16, 2031 (underlying security: Ford Motor Co.'s 7.45% debentures due July 16, 2031)

Rating Class To From Certs BB-/Watch Pos BB- PreferredPlus Trust Series FRD-1 US$50 million trust certificates series FRD-1 (underlying security: Ford Motor Co.'s 7.4% debentures due Nov. 1, 2046)

Rating Class To From Certs BB-/Watch Pos BB- Public STEERS Series 1998 F-Z4 Trust US$231.903 million pass-through series 1998 F-Z4 due Nov. 15, 2018 (underlying security: Ford Motor Co.'s 7.7% debentures due May 15, 2097)

Rating Class To From A BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf) B BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf) SATURNS Trust No. 2003-5 US$75.027 million 8.125% pass-through series 2003-5 due July 16, 2031 (underlying security: Ford Motor Co.'s 7.45% debentures due July 16, 2031)

Rating Class To From Units BB-/Watch Pos BB- Trust Certificates (TRUCs) Series 2002-1 Trust US$32 million 7.7% pass-through series 2002-1 due May 15, 2097 (underlying security: Ford Motor Co.'s 7.7% debentures due May 15, 2097)

Rating Class To From A-1 BB-/Watch Pos BB- Primary Credit Analyst: Lisa Ardolina, New York (1) 212-438-3810;

lisa_ardolina@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: Carla Seifer, New York (1) 212-438-1735;

carla_seifer@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))