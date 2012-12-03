Dec 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB' rating to Plains All American Pipeline L.P.'s (Plains) issuance of $500 million of senior unsecured notes, which the company is issuing in two tranches. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Plains had about $6.6 billion of reported debt. The company will use the proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facilities and for general partnership purposes. Standard & Poor's ratings on Houston-based Plains reflect its "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. The business risk profile reflects the partnership's increasingly large and diverse network of pipelines and terminals and its growing fee-based activities, which provide stable cash flow. The financial profile reflects the partnership's track record of funding expansion capital projects and acquisitions in a balanced manner, but also the inherent cash flow volatility in its supply and logistics business segment, and the master limited partnership structure, which gives Plains incentive to grow through capital expansions and pay out the vast majority of available cash flow to its unitholders each quarter. We expect Plains' 2012 debt to EBITDA on an adjusted basis (excluding short-term debt) to be below 3.8x, continuing its recent strong financial performance. Long-term debt to EBITDA was about 3.2x on a trailing 12-month basis as of Sept. 30, 2012. This ratio excludes Plains' short-term bank debt to the extent short-term hedged inventories cover the borrowing. Including the short-term borrowing, debt to EBITDA was 3.6x as of Sept. 30, 2012. We look at both ratios, but place less emphasis on Plains' measures that include short-term debt. However, we also note that the measures have benefited from robust cash flows in its supply and logistics segment that may not be sustainable. We use more conservative projections for this segment, recognizing its inherent volatility, although we assume a base level of cash flow based on the partnership's gathering business at more normalized levels. In 2012, the supply and logistics business has performed well and revenues have been in the range of $1.80 to $2.50 per barrel. The revenues are mainly driven by favorable regional pricing differentials, as well as other market-related opportunities. We do not assume these market opportunities to be permanent and project that cash flows from this segment will decline in the future. "The stable outlook on the rating reflects Plains' size and asset diversity, the majority contribution of fee-based activities to Plains' cash flow, and our expectation that management will continue to target leverage below 4x," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mark Habib. We also expect that any future acquisitions will not materially change the partnership's key credit ratios or business profile. We could lower the ratings if we expect that the company can sustain the ratio of adjusted long-term debt to baseline EBITDA toward 4.5x or if the partnership makes an acquisition that increases overall cash flow volatility or its business risk. An upgrade is unlikely at this time, but could occur if the partnership increases the proportion of revenue coming from its stable, fee-based pipeline business while mitigating volumes risk and maintaining a conservative financial policy such that we expect Plains to sustain debt to EBITDA below 3.5x. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 RATINGS LIST Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Corp. credit rating BBB/Stable/-- New Rating $500 mil sr unsecd notes due 2023/2043 BBB