-- Today's rating actions follow our affirmation and removal from CreditWatch negative of our rating on Bank of Ireland, and the assignment of a negative outlook.

-- We have subsequently removed from CreditWatch negative and affirmed our 'A-' ratings on Bank of Ireland's U.K. covered bond program and related series.

-- We have also assigned a negative outlook to our ratings on these covered bonds, in line with the negative outlook on Bank of Ireland.

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A-' credit ratings on Bank of Ireland's U.K. covered bond program and all related series of covered bonds issued under it. At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these covered bonds (see list below).

Today's affirmation follows our affirmation of and negative outlook on our credit ratings on the issuer, Bank of Ireland (BB+/Negative/B). For further details, see "Bank of Ireland 'BB+/B' Ratings Affirmed Following Sovereign Action; Off Watch Neg, Outlook Negative," published on Jan. 20, 2012).

We have applied our five-step criteria process. In steps one and two, we have assessed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk, the program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

As a result of our analysis and given the 'BB+/Negative' long-term rating on Bank of Ireland, we have determined a maximum achievable rating of 'A-/Negative' for the covered bonds. This is based on a current program categorization of "2" and an ALMM classification of "high", which under our criteria enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum ratings uplift of four notches above our long-term rating on Bank of Ireland.

We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the program and the covered bonds at the maximum achievable rating of 'A-/Negative'.

The negative outlook on these covered bond ratings reflects the negative outlook on Bank of Ireland.

We are able to assign the maximum achievable rating on these covered bonds because we believe that the current available credit enhancement in the program is commensurate with a 'A-' rating. RATINGS LIST

Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative; Negative Outlook Assigned Bank of Ireland Covered Bond Programme (The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland Global Covered Bond Programme)

A-/Negative A-/Watch Neg U.K.: Structured Covered Bonds (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)