BOSTON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it assigned a 'B' senior secured issue-level rating and '4'
recovery rating on San Antonio, Texas-based medical technology company
Kinetic Concepts KCI.N Inc.'s (KCI) proposed $1.65 billion senior secured
second-lien notes
maturing in 2019. The '4' recovery rating reflects our expectation for average
(30% to 50%) recovery for second-lien senior secured lenders in the event of a
payment default. At the same time, we assigned a 'CCC+' senior unsecured
issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to KCI's proposed $900 million
senior unsecured notes maturing in 2019. The '6' recovery rating reflects our
expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for senior unsecured lenders
in the event of a payment default.
The 'BB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating on the company's
previously rated proposed credit facility is unchanged despite KCI's intention
to reduce the term loan B to $2.2 billion from its initial $2.6 billion
proposal. The company will use the proceeds from the debt offerings to fund
the proposed leveraged buyout (LBO) of KCI by private-equity firm Apax
Partners L.P., the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and the Public Sector
Pension Investment Board.
KCI's 'BB+' corporate credit rating is on CreditWatch with negative
implications. We originally placed KCI's corporate credit rating on
CreditWatch Negative on July 8, 2011, following reports that that the company
may be subject to a takeover by a private-equity firm. Following the
completion of the proposed LBO (likely before the end of 2011), we expect to
remove our corporate credit rating on KCI from CreditWatch and lower it to 'B'
from 'BB+', reflecting increased debt leverage and low cash flow relative to
LBO-related debt. At the same time, we expect to assign a stable outlook,
reflecting the company's relatively stable operating performance and cash
flows throughout the recent three-year global economic downturn. This should
partly offset the company's very high interest expense and capital
expenditures.
We expect KCI's existing debt to be retired as part of the proposed LBO; we
will withdraw those ratings at that time.
(For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update
on KCI, published July 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on KCI, to be
published separately on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Kinetic Concepts Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/--
New Ratings
Kinetic Concepts Inc.
Senior Secured
$1.65 bil second-lien notes due 2019 B
Recovery Rating 4
Senior Unsecured
$900 mil senior unsecured note due 2019 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
