(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BOSTON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a 'B' senior secured issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating on San Antonio, Texas-based medical technology company Kinetic Concepts KCI.N Inc.'s (KCI) proposed $1.65 billion senior secured second-lien notes maturing in 2019. The '4' recovery rating reflects our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery for second-lien senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we assigned a 'CCC+' senior unsecured issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to KCI's proposed $900 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2019. The '6' recovery rating reflects our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for senior unsecured lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'BB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating on the company's previously rated proposed credit facility is unchanged despite KCI's intention to reduce the term loan B to $2.2 billion from its initial $2.6 billion proposal. The company will use the proceeds from the debt offerings to fund the proposed leveraged buyout (LBO) of KCI by private-equity firm Apax Partners L.P., the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board. KCI's 'BB+' corporate credit rating is on CreditWatch with negative implications. We originally placed KCI's corporate credit rating on CreditWatch Negative on July 8, 2011, following reports that that the company may be subject to a takeover by a private-equity firm. Following the completion of the proposed LBO (likely before the end of 2011), we expect to remove our corporate credit rating on KCI from CreditWatch and lower it to 'B' from 'BB+', reflecting increased debt leverage and low cash flow relative to LBO-related debt. At the same time, we expect to assign a stable outlook, reflecting the company's relatively stable operating performance and cash flows throughout the recent three-year global economic downturn. This should partly offset the company's very high interest expense and capital expenditures. We expect KCI's existing debt to be retired as part of the proposed LBO; we will withdraw those ratings at that time. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on KCI, published July 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on KCI, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Kinetic Concepts Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/-- New Ratings Kinetic Concepts Inc. Senior Secured $1.65 bil second-lien notes due 2019 B

Recovery Rating 4 Senior Unsecured $900 mil senior unsecured note due 2019 CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Jesse Juliano, Boston (1) 617-530-8317;

jesse_juliano@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Cheryl E Richer, New York (1) 212-438-2084;

cheryl_richer@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))